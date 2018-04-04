Axxess Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Two New Hires

Dennis Taylor, who has more than 20 years of experience in data-driven, long-term strategic planning while overseeing product design, engineering, sales and marketing, will serve as a Vice President.

"As Axxess continues to grow, Tim and Dennis will provide invaluable experience and perspective in helping us manage operations as we exceed expectations to meet the needs of our clients," said John Olajide, Axxess' founder and CEO. "Tim has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, including working in software, regulatory and mergers and acquisitions environments. Dennis has domestic and international operations experience that will enable him to help ensure we continue to operate with the highest standards for our products and services."

Axxess is the fastest growing home health technology company, improving care for more than 2 million patients in North America and trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. The leader in industry innovation, Axxess provides an easy-to-use, complete suite of cloud-based software and services for any size organization to grow its business. Fostering a collaborative culture to exceed client expectations, Axxess is recognized nationally as a "Best Place To Work," while investing every day in growing the healthcare industry to address unmet needs and make lives better.

