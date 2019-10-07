Axxess Endows Largest-Ever Computer Science Scholarship Program At The University Of Texas At Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, a leading home healthcare technology company, has gifted the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) $500,000 to endow a scholarship program to benefit computer science students in the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science. The gift to create the Axxess Scholars Program, designed to provide scholarships in perpetuity, is the largest gift ever received by the university to start an engineering school scholarship program.

In honor of Axxess' contributions, the atrium of the Engineering and Computer Science West building has been named for the company. With 2,140 square feet of space, the Axxess Atrium serves as the dynamic hub for the Jonsson School community.

"Axxess wouldn't exist if not for the education I received through the Jonsson School," said John Olajide, Axxess' founder and CEO, who graduated from UTD in 2004 with a degree in telecommunications engineering. "One of the core values at our company is giving back to the community, so it is a natural choice for Axxess to provide the funding necessary to reward and help future engineering students at the university.

"The Jonsson School has done a tremendous job of developing engineering talent that strengthens the Dallas-Fort Worth region's improving technology community, and we are honored to make our contribution to ensuring that will continue."

Dr. Stephanie Adams, who recently joined UT Dallas as the Jonsson School's fifth dean, acknowledged the historic nature of the Axxess gift and noted that the endowment will benefit generations of students.

"The Jonsson School provides a vibrant and enriching environment to nurture future leaders in the STEM fields," said Adams, who is also the Lars Magnus Ericsson Chair. "This unprecedented support from Axxess helps signal that our talented students and the impact they make in their communities are worth investing in. I am grateful to Axxess for their partnership in securing a bright tomorrow for our students."

Serving more than 7,000 organizations and 2 million patients in North America, Dallas-based Axxess is one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country. The seeds of the idea that would become Axxess were planted during Olajide's time at UT Dallas, he said. While working as an independent information technology consultant to pay his tuition, Olajide saw ways to increase efficiency at the home health companies he supported. His entrepreneurial drive, fostered during his years in the Jonsson School, helped Olajide realize his vision with the founding of Axxess in 2007.

"On behalf of everyone at Axxess, I want to express our appreciation for the generous recognition in creating the Axxess Atrium," Olajide said. "The Jonsson School has a vision for continuing to provide a world-class education to engineering and computer science students, and we look forward to the Axxess Scholars Program playing an important role in that effort."

About Axxess

Axxess is today's fastest growing home health technology company, improving care for more than 2 million patients in North America. Axxess provides an easy-to-use, complete suite of cloud-based software and services for any size home health organization to grow its business. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess leads the industry in innovation with its best-in-class in-house software development team. Axxess also owns Home Health Gold, the industry's leading data analytics software company. Fostering a collaborative culture to exceed client expectations, Axxess is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," while investing every day in growing the healthcare industry to address unmet needs and make lives better. To learn more about Axxess, click here.

About The University of Texas at Dallas

Created in 1969 upon the foundations of a research institute funded by the founders of Texas Instruments, The University of Texas at Dallas has grown to an enrollment of more than 29,000 students studying in 140 bachelors, masters and doctoral degree programs. Forbes recently ranked UT Dallas as the best value public university in Texas. In 2018, UT Dallas, one of the nation's 115 Carnegie "R1 – Highest Research Activities" universities, became one of only three state universities qualified to receive funding from the National Research University Fund created by the Texas Legislature. As the University celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to fulfil its founders' vision of providing cutting-edge research and graduate education in the sciences and technology, led by the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, within a much broader educational matrix, featuring the nationally distinguished faculty of the Naveen Jindal School of Management and leading scholars in the areas of the arts, humanities, social sciences, and behavioral and brain sciences.

