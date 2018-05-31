Axxess Honored Among Modern Healthcare's 2018 "Best Places to Work"

Axxess prides itself on having a culture that attracts the very best people to help the company become the most successful global healthcare technology leader that is also the most admired for its people, partnerships and solutions. To achieve this, Axxess cultivates a collaborative work environment that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship to exceed client expectations. Employees are supported with team-building activities, and a variety of perks like weekly catered lunches to build a positive atmosphere where employees can thrive.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset and an award like this is a reflection of that," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "We work every day to create a culture that our employees love so that they can deliver their very best work."

Modern Healthcare is the leader in healthcare business news, research and data. Each year the magazine recognizes employers who rank among the best of the best. The results are based on anonymous employee surveys. An awards dinner to recognize this year's winners will be held in Dallas on September 27.

Axxess is today's fastest growing home health technology company, improving care for more than 2 million patients in North America. Axxess provides an easy-to-use, complete suite of cloud-based software and services for any size home health organization to grow its business. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess leads the industry in innovation with its best-in-class in-house software development team. Axxess also owns Home Health Gold, the industry's leading data analytics software company. Fostering a collaborative culture to exceed client expectations, Axxess is recognized nationally as a "Best Place To Work," while investing every day in growing the healthcare industry to address unmet needs and make lives better. To learn more about Axxess, click here.

