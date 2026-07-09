Axxess intelligence® Helps Care at Home Organizations Navigate Financial and Regulatory Complexity

Existing analytics, reporting and AI-driven tools support informed decision-making in an increasingly demanding operating environment

DALLAS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As care at home organizations face increasing pressure to maintain financial stability while navigating complex regulatory requirements, Axxess is highlighting how its Axxess intelligence® ecosystem helps providers transform operational and financial data into actionable business insight.

Axxess intelligence brings together reporting, analytics, business intelligence dashboards and AI-powered tools that help leaders identify trends, understand financial implications and respond to challenges with confidence. Axxess clients are leveraging Axxess intelligence capabilities to grow, reduce cost, improve productivity and efficiency, streamline operations, ensure compliance and improve patient outcomes.

"Access to meaningful intelligence is becoming a strategic advantage." - Andrew Olowu, Chief Technology Officer, Axxess Post this

"Providers are operating in an environment where financial sustainability and regulatory readiness are closely linked," said Andrew Olowu, Chief Technology Officer at Axxess. "Organizations need greater visibility into the factors shaping performance so they can identify risk earlier, make confident decisions and adapt quickly as market conditions evolve. Access to meaningful intelligence is becoming a strategic advantage."

Access to timely, meaningful intelligence is critical for care at home organizations seeking to improve visibility, strengthen decision-making and proactively address emerging challenges.

Axxess leaders will share additional perspectives on utilizing technology to support compliant, sustainable care delivery during the National Alliance for Care at Home Financial and Technology Summit in Boston, July 12-14. Olowu will help lead the Technology Summer Camp pre-conference workshop, while Axxess experts Raianne Melton and Christina Andrews will present strategies for hospice Capitation Aggregate Cap (CAP) management, compliance and sustainable growth through data-driven decision-making.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 10 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Axxess