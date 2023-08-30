Axxess is First Care at Home Technology Company Providing Comprehensive Solutions to Earn HITRUST Certification

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, has become the first care at home technology company providing comprehensive solutions that address the entire continuum of care to earn HITRUST certification. HITRUST independently reviews and verifies secure data management by healthcare organizations. Through a year-long process, HITRUST has verified that Axxess is meeting necessary data privacy and security requirements.

"Axxess has always had a culture of compliance and commitment to the highest security standards," said Andrew Olowu, chief technology officer at Axxess. "It is gratifying to have a third-party organization such as HITRUST attest to our world class processes that ensure our clients' data is protected and managed appropriately. This certification validates our clients' trust in Axxess."

Axxess has demonstrated a commitment to compliance and secure processes through previous certifications and verifications, including being named the first CHAP Verified solution and earning ACHC Product Certifications. Axxess' palliative care software solution earned CEHRT designation from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the company's quality management standards also achieved ISO 9001 certification.

"All of these independent certifications confirm that Axxess is the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers in the care at home industry and still enables the control and flexibility they want," Olowu said.

HITRUST stands for Health Information Trust Alliance and validates that organizations such as Axxess have the internal processes, procedures and monitoring in place to ensure the most secure technology. HITRUST certification demonstrates security is top of mind through enterprise-level risk management, continuous monitoring, incident response systems and processes, security awareness training and vulnerability management.

About Axxess 

 Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

