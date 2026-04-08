Axxess Names Olli Health First Elite Network Partner, Expands Strategic Collaboration Around AGILE Conference

Enhanced partnership includes top-tier network designation, major AGILE sponsorship, and planned software integration

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home, announced that Olli Health has been named its first Elite Network Partner, a new top-tier partner designation that reflects deeper strategic collaboration and shared investment in the future of care at home. Olli Health is also a platinum leadership sponsor of the Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE) conference being held May 4-6 in Dallas.

The Elite Network Partner designation represents an expanded phase of the Axxess–Olli Health relationship. The companies plan to develop a software integration designed to help care at home organizations more seamlessly connect clinical, operational, and workforce initiatives.

AGILE serves as a cornerstone of the partnership as a platform to engage around today's most pressing challenges. Post this

"Elite Network Partners represent organizations that are deeply aligned with our mission and actively investing in the success of care at home providers," said Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Axxess. "Olli Health exemplifies what this designation stands for — collaboration, innovation, and a focus on delivering real-world value to the industry."

"Being named Axxess' first Elite Network Partner is a meaningful milestone for Olli Health and a reflection of the deep alignment between our organizations," said Eric Steege, CEO of Olli Health. "Axxess is a technology and customer-obsessed partner, and that shared mindset is exactly what makes this collaboration so powerful. Together, we're focused on helping home health agencies operate more efficiently and improve quality. We're excited to bring more Axxess customers Olli Health's industry-leading, AI-powered coding and quality review service at a market-leading price".

AGILE serves as a cornerstone of the partnership, providing a platform to engage providers around leadership development, innovation, and practical solutions to today's most pressing challenges. Additional details about the planned integration and future partnership initiatives will be shared at AGILE. Registration for the conference is open.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

About Olli Health

Olli Health is the leading AI-powered home health coding and quality review managed service that delivers 98%+ accuracy, 4x faster turnaround at half the cost compared to legacy vendors. Built by a team of industry veterans, clinicians, and PhD-level data scientists, Olli helps agencies ease margin pressures, improve compliance, optimize reimbursement, and free up clinicians to focus on patient care.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Axxess