Axxess Names Tim Ingram Executive Vice President for Talent Acquisition To Ensure New Hires Reinforce Its Award-Winning Culture As Company Grows Worldwide

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Axxess leader Tim Ingram has been named Executive Vice President for Talent Acquisition to work closely with company leaders around the world to ensure new hires continue to reinforce the award-winning culture known as The Axxess Way.

"Beyond our industry-leading solutions, our foundational strength has always been and will always continue to be our unique culture," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess, the industry leader in care at home technology solutions. "Tim's demonstrated commitment to excellence and his collaborative and cooperative nature make him the perfect choice to represent our unique culture and work with our team to ensure new hires also embody The Axxess Way as we continue to grow around the world."

"Axxess is easily the most dynamic and collaborative culture I have ever been part of, and it's an honor to be responsible for ensuring we find only the smartest, highest-quality team players who can help take Axxess to the next level," said Ingram, who joined Axxess in 2016 and will continue to serve as Executive Vice President for Interoperability, partnering with industry-changing technology companies to enhance Axxess' solutions. "Our vision is to be the global home healthcare technology leader, and most admired for our people, partnerships and solutions. Ensuring we achieve our vision starts at the interview."

Ingram has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, including working in software, as well as regulatory and mergers and acquisitions environments. He serves as an ambassador for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization's My Hospice Ambassador program; a member of several committees and councils for both NHPCO and National Association for Home Care and Hospice and is a past board member for the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association. He was named one of DirectTrust's Interoperability Heroes in 2022.

Axxess is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

