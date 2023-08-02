Axxess' Palliative Care Solution Awarded ACHC Product Certification

Full Suite of Axxess Solutions Meets ACHC Standards

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough audit of its standalone palliative care software, Axxess' full suite of solutions has now earned ACHC Product Certification. Axxess' solutions for the care at home industry include software for home health, home care, hospice and palliative care organizations.

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC) offers product certification based on a comprehensive evaluation of the product's ability to meet ACHC standards in administration, operations, fiscal management, human resources, provision of care, quality assurance/performance improvement and risk management.

As soon as ACHC Product Certification was available for palliative care, Axxess participated in a rigorous survey similar to the surveys provider organizations experience. The survey evaluated Axxess Palliative Care in its ability to meet software requirements for each ACHC standard.

"Axxess added to their list of ACHC achievements with the certification of their EMR for use in palliative care," said Matt Hughes, ACHC Vice President, Corporate Strategy. "They were well prepared for a comprehensive review of the product and continue to showcase their commitment to excellence, relevant product development and continuous product improvement."

ACHC Product Certification demonstrates Axxess' compliance with ACHC's accreditation standards and commitment to operational excellence, patient safety and quality care.

"We are proud to have our entire suite of solutions recognized with ACHC Product Certification," said Tammy Ross, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess. "Our solutions are built for clinicians by clinicians, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and knowledge of our team. Our clients can be confident that their technology partner is helping them meet the highest regulatory and quality standards."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Inc. (ACHC)

Accreditation leader ACHC is a nonprofit with over 35 years of experience promoting safe, quality patient care. ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers nationwide and is committed to offering exceptional, personalized service, and a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC focuses on giving providers a positive, educational experience that continually enhances quality of care and business efficiencies.

Learn more about accreditation options from ACHC. For information on programs and accreditation pricing, please email [email protected], call (855) 937-2242 or visit www.achc.org.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves

(903) 445-6969

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess