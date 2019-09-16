Axxess Partners with Connected Home Living to Provide Clients Remote Care Monitoring

DALLAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home healthcare technology leader Axxess is adding resources to help clients succeed under the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) by partnering with Connected Home Living, Inc. to provide telehealth and remote care monitoring solutions.

"Experts across the industry recognize that remote care monitoring is one of the solutions that will be most important under the new PDGM payment model," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "By offering remote care monitoring that can be used on any device through Connected Home Living, Axxess clients nationwide will have the opportunity to seek physician and nursing services using sophisticated technology in the comfort of their own homes."

"John and his team at Axxess have clearly taken the lead in providing PDGM solutions," said Neil Tantingco, Connected Home Living's President and CEO. "We are proud to be an Axxess partner for telehealth and remote care monitoring. Our in-home remote care monitoring of patients is the 'last mile' solution many physicians and families have been waiting for.

"It is the timely interactions when alerts are generated, and the face-to-face connection with the remote care coordinators, that encourage patient adherence. The human connection plays a vital role in successful patient recovery at home. We look forward to working with Axxess to make sure as many agencies as possible use Connected Home Living to improve patient care and grow their business."

Tantingco said Connected Home Living's data show 94% of patients currently using its solution are able to stay at home without hospital or emergency room visits following an in-patient stay. Among services uniquely provided by Connected Home Living are clinical monitoring available round the clock, medication monitoring, arranging for transportation/supplies/medications, providing up-to-date educational modules, and the collection of critical clinical data.

"Axxess clients will benefit from Connected Home Living's unique solution, which provides individual patient care monitoring at an affordable cost," Olajide said. "The addition of the Connected Home Living solution enables our clients to have improved outcomes, increased communication with physicians, and greater patient connectivity with the care team."

