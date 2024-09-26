Axxess Partners With Strategic Health Care to Offer Managed Care Support to Clients

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, has partnered with Strategic Health Care, a leading provider of managed care solutions, to offer Axxess clients managed care support, helping them enhance profitability and drive business optimization.

Through this collaboration Axxess clients have access to services provided by Strategic Health Care, including managed care contracting and credentialing, value-based reimbursement, revenue optimization and network development.

Strategic Health Care and Axxess are focused on helping clients scale their business and increase profits. Post this

"Through this partnership we are providing our clients with the tools needed to thrive in the ever-evolving managed care landscape," said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "These services are designed to provide Axxess clients the support needed to succeed in managed care, helping them navigate industry challenges and enabling them to focus on care delivery."

"Even the best care at home providers are struggling to make managed care work," said Joe Russell, vice president of network management and contracting at Strategic Health Care. "We want to show providers that there's a world where providers can win and win big. That's why we're so excited for the partnership with Axxess. When Axxess clients have managed care related issues, we want them to know they have partner they can rely on where it matters most."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Strategic Health Care

For over twenty-five years, Strategic Health Care has earned a reputation in the health plan industry as a knowledgeable and fair representative for provider clients. The highly experienced team of contracting experts at Strategic Health Care ensure providers have access to the reimbursement they need to continue to provide quality patient care.

