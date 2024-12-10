Axxess Partners With Zingage to Offer AI-Powered Administrative Tools to Clients

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home, has partnered with Zingage, a caregiver engagement platform, to offer Axxess clients artificial intelligence (AI)-powered administrative and operational tools that can help reduce turnover, improve compliance and deliver better care.

"Our partnership with Zingage is another example of Axxess' focus on providing the best tools for our clients," said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "Through Zingage, our clients are equipped with automated tools that optimize scheduling and ensure timely, accurate documentation, enabling them to streamline their operations and dedicate more time to delivering exceptional care."

Through this partnership, Axxess Home Health and Axxess Home Care clients can leverage Zingage's features, including tools for back-office automation, employee scheduling and incentive management, and optimized billing processes. These tools enhance caregiver satisfaction and productivity, enabling their business to grow and thrive.

"Zingage streamlines administrative tasks and empowers organizations to focus on providing exceptional care," said Victor Hunt, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zingage. "We are thrilled to bring our advanced AI solutions to support Axxess' home-based care providers, helping them streamline operations and reduce turnover by allowing more time for direct caregiving."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 5 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Zingage

Zingage is the leading caregiver engagement platform for home-based care, transforming how providers connect with and support their teams. By fostering meaningful relationships and celebrating great work, Zingage helps providers reduce turnover, improve compliance, and deliver better care. The company serves hundreds of healthcare organizations across the US and Canada. Organizations using Zingage report up to 70% reduction in turnover and 50% fewer missed visits, enabling them to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care. Founded in 2023, Zingage is headquartered in New York.

SOURCE Axxess