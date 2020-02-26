Axxess Selected as a Preferred Vendor for Interim HealthCare Franchises

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the industry-leading innovator in healthcare at home technology, has been selected as a preferred vendor for franchises of Interim HealthCare®, the largest and first home care provider. This preferred status enables more than 300 local franchise owners to choose any application from the complete suite of Axxess solutions to efficiently operate their business and make people's lives at home better.

Seven Interim Healthcare franchisees, operating in California, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada and Wisconsin, are already working with Axxess solutions to manage their business and provide timely care.

"We are extremely excited about our successful partnerships with several Interim franchisees and look forward to expanding our relationship with many more," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide. "Interim HealthCare franchisees provide services across a continuum of care, from home care and hospice to staffing, and now they have the option to use a single vendor for all their needs. This partnership will ensure Interim HealthCare franchisees can streamline operations while also improving patient outcomes."

Interim HealthCare CEO Jennifer Sheets added: "We are quite encouraged with the positive experience our Interim franchisees have reported using Axxess solutions. Franchisees are seeing discernable benefits in their ability to provide greater operational efficiencies with Axxess' robust solutions. We take great pride in harnessing the power of our network to offer cutting-edge technology solutions that translate to meaningful value for our dedicated franchise owners and their operations."

Interim HealthCare franchisees will have the opportunity to leverage value-added Axxess solutions to manage home health, hospice, pediatric care, personal care and patient engagement operations. Franchisees in Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Florida will also be able to utilize AxxessCARE, an innovative scheduling and staffing platform, helping providers overcome staffing challenges.

About Axxess

Axxess is the fastest-growing home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture, focused on innovation and excellence, is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.



Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

