Axxess Strengthens Leadership Team with New Financial Expert

Marks spent the last 10 years managing the Dallas-area offices of a large-scale payment integrity firm. Prior to that, he worked as a revenue cycle management consultant to global financial powerhouses like Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Ernst & Young. Marks also has experience working in the financial operations of hospitals in North Texas.

"The shift to value-based care means every dollar counts in home healthcare," said Marks, Vice President at Axxess. "I am proud to work at a company like Axxess that recognizes this challenge and is developing forward-thinking solutions."

"Spencer brings a wealth of experience in the financial sector and Axxess will benefit from his knowledge," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "I am confident he will help us build on our strength in revenue cycle management."

Marks received a bachelor's degree in microbiology from Texas A&M University and a master's degree in hospital administration from Trinity University. In addition to his role at Axxess, Marks recently began serving as a member of the city council for the City of Gunter, Tex.

About Axxess

Axxess is the fastest-growing home health technology company, improving care for more than 2 million patients in North America. Axxess provides an easy-to-use, complete suite of cloud-based software and services for any size home health organization to grow its business. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess leads the industry in innovation with its best-in-class in-house software development team. Axxess also owns Home Health Gold, the industry's leading data analytics software company. Fostering a collaborative culture to exceed client expectations, Axxess is recognized nationally as a "Best Place To Work," while investing every day in growing the healthcare industry to address unmet needs and make lives better. To learn more about Axxess, click here.

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axxess-strengthens-leadership-team-with-new-financial-expert-300661790.html

SOURCE Axxess

Related Links

http://www.axxess.com

