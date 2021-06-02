Axxess Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Two Industry Veterans

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care at home, has further strengthened its senior leadership team by hiring industry veterans Christopher Taylor and Jeanette Rubio.

"A major priority for Axxess is attracting the best talent," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "We are a people-first organization and our ability to grow is directly impacted by the caliber of talent we have. With the addition of Chris and Jeanette, our ability to serve our clients and the industry has been taken to the next level."

Taylor, who brings more than 25 years of leadership experience overseeing sales and marketing organizations and implementation teams, serves Axxess as Vice President of Sales.



Throughout his career Taylor has worked to educate and provide the care-at-home industry with telehealth solutions, improving the quality of care to hundreds of thousands of patients. Taylor will be focusing on educating the entire care-at-home industry on the many clinical, financial and operational benefits Axxess' complete suite of solutions provides.

"I'm really excited to join such a great organization of outstanding people who are laser-focused on empowering healthcare organizations and professionals with the world's best technology solutions," said Taylor. "I look forward to serving Axxess and showcasing the power of what a complete suite of technology can do for the care-at-home industry."

Rubio, who has been named a Vice President, has long worked in the healthcare technology field, having led client experience initiatives and assisted in organizational sales, product development, marketing and strategic growth. Having worked extensively in the home health and hospice industries both as an agency operator and in innovative technology solutions, Rubio will lead strategic initiatives that drive client success and growth through optimizing Axxess' full suite of solutions.

"Axxess has an outstanding culture that is empowering people to build the best home care technology in the marketplace," said Rubio. "My passion is strategic planning, and I'm looking forward to helping grow and mentor leaders within the organization. Axxess' 'people first' mindset will help us succeed as we continue to develop technology that will transform healthcare for everyone."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

