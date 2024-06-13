Axxess' Tim Ingram Wins MyHospice Ambassador of the Year

DALLAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Hospice Action Week in Washington D.C., the Hospice Action Network (HAN) named Axxess Executive Vice President of Interoperability Tim Ingram the 2023 MyHospice Ambassador of the Year. This award recognizes Ingram's outstanding leadership and advocacy for hospice care.

Ingram's passion for hospice care is deeply personal and driven by his profound experiences with family members who benefited from hospice services. His efforts focus on educating lawmakers and the public about the essential benefits of hospice care, ensuring more families receive the compassionate care they deserve at the end of life.

"Advocacy for hospice means sharing the beauty of the hospice benefit with members of the House and Senate, state representatives and anyone else who will listen to our stories of lives improved because of the care patients received in the last weeks and months of their lives," Ingram said. "It means making sure as many patients and families as possible learn about the benefits of hospice, and it means helping protect the future of hospice care for some of our most vulnerable people."

"MyHospice Ambassadors play a critical role in ensuring the voices of diverse providers and community members from across the nation are heard," said Logan Hoover, VP of Policy and Government Relations for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and Executive Director of the Hospice Action Network (HAN). "Tim's standout storytelling and dedication have provided an important example of effective engagement for other advocates."

The MyHospice Ambassadors Program is a volunteer advocacy program for individuals who have the capacity and initiative to lead, network and take action on hospice and palliative care advocacy efforts with the support of HAN. HAN, the 501(c)(4) affiliation of NHPCO, presented three MyHospice Ambassador annual awards, recognizing advocates who stood out, led by example and took action in 2023.

