Axxess to Host Seminars Nationwide to Help Home Health Providers Succeed Under PDGM

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide series of one-day interactive seminars will help home health providers learn strategies for success under the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), the new payment model set to start in January. The nine seminars are hosted by Axxess, the leading home healthcare technology innovator.

The curriculum for each seminar has been designed to empower providers with actionable strategies they can implement for growth in 2020 and beyond. The expert speakers from Axxess and other partner organizations will draw on decades of experience to share recommendations for providers to use in daily operations. Through its accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Axxess is providing seven continuing education credits to attendees. Each seminar will cover a wide range of PDGM-specific topics including:

How to get the most important OASIS information you need in five minutes

Implementing maintenance therapy programs and telemonitoring

Setting up visit schedules that prevent avoidable LUPAs

How each component of PDGM builds the case weight

Restructuring intake processes to obtain necessary billing information

"PDGM is the biggest change the home health industry has seen in a generation," said Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "Axxess is here to help the industry navigate this change so that everyone is ready to deliver quality, patient-centered care in the home."

The seminars begin September 24 and run through December 5 in nine cities across the United States. A complete list of the dates and locations is available at Axxess' PDGM Resource Center.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

