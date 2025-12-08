Food Bank For NYC Launches Inaugural Ambassador Council

Celebrity, Chef, and Creator Cohort Will Deepen Awareness and Support Hunger Relief Efforts Across the City

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Bank For NYC proudly announces the launch of its inaugural Ambassador Council, a dynamic group of influential advocates, entertainers, chefs, creators, and change-makers who are lending their voices to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good.

Spanning diverse industries and backgrounds, the Ambassador Council was created to build awareness, amplify the mission, and rally support for Food Bank's work providing food, dignity, and hope to the 1.4 million New Yorkers facing food insecurity.

Inaugural Ambassador Council members include:

Adam Richman , TV host & food personality

, TV host & food personality Alex Guarnaschelli , chef, author, TV personality

, chef, author, TV personality AlexxMedia , co-founder, WTFMedia Studios; co-host, Flagrant Podcast

, co-founder, WTFMedia Studios; co-host, Flagrant Podcast Alison Roman , cookbook author

, cookbook author Anna & Garrett Albury , founders, coolstuff.nyc

, founders, coolstuff.nyc Anna Gordon , founder, The Good Batch

, founder, The Good Batch Ashley + Gautier Coiffard , founders, L'Appartement 4F

, founders, L'Appartement 4F Ashley Longshore , artist, author, entrepreneur

, artist, author, entrepreneur Ben Siman Tov , chef

, chef Candice Kumai , chef & author

, chef & author Charlamagne Tha God , co-founder, The Black Effect Podcast Network; co-host, The Breakfast Club

, co-founder, The Black Effect Podcast Network; co-host, The Breakfast Club Curt Menefee , host, Fox NFL Sunday & co-host, Good Day New York

, host, Fox NFL Sunday & co-host, Good Day New York Dan Kluger , chef

, chef Esther Choi , chef & owner, Mŏkbar; chef & partner, Ms. Yoo

, chef & owner, Mŏkbar; chef & partner, Ms. Yoo Hannah Berner , comedian

, comedian Harry Hamlin , actor

, actor Isaac Boots , fitness and TV personality

, fitness and TV personality Kelly Bensimon , TV personality & real estate advisor

, TV personality & real estate advisor Kevin Bacon, actor

actor Kyra Sedgwick , actress

, actress Lauren Bush Lauren , ceo & co-founder, FEED Projects

, ceo & co-founder, FEED Projects Lisa Lamb , managing partner, Launchpad Hospitality (Nami Nori, Postcard, Matsuyoi)

, managing partner, Launchpad Hospitality (Nami Nori, Postcard, Matsuyoi) Max Tucci , #1 bestselling author, producer, partner at Delmonico's & founder of Tucci NYC

, #1 bestselling author, producer, partner at Delmonico's & founder of Tucci NYC Michael Rainey Jr. , actor, producer, philanthropist

, actor, producer, philanthropist Nicolas Heller (New York Nico) , filmmaker

, filmmaker Paulie Gee & Mary Ann Gianone , founders, Paulie Gee's

, founders, Paulie Gee's Sam Morril , comedian

, comedian Taryn Delanie Smith , creator, writer, comedian

, creator, writer, comedian Tracy Morgan, actor & comedian

"This Council brings together some of the most passionate, creative, and community-minded voices in New York and beyond," said Leslie Gordon, President & CEO of Food Bank For NYC. "We're honored to work alongside them to shine a light on food insecurity and bring more people into our mission of empowering every New Yorker to achieve food security for good."

Ambassadors will engage in a variety of initiatives from packing food at Food Bank's Hunts Point warehouse and distribution center and serving meals at the Community Kitchen and Pantry in Harlem to lending their platforms for advocacy, fundraising, and storytelling to elevate the issue of hunger in our city.

Together, this Council represents a powerful, people-first movement to ensure every neighbor has access to the food and resources they need to thrive.

For more information about the Ambassador Council and how to support Food Bank's mission, visit foodbanknyc.org.

About Food Bank For NYC

Driven by our mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, we harness the collective power of our network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Our work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while our economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, we work together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about our impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

SOURCE Food Bank For New York City