Ayesha Curry Celebrates Her New Ayesha™ Curry Cookware And Kitchenware Collections At Kick Off Party In San Francisco

VALLEJO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayesha Curry, best-selling cookbook author, restaurateur, chef, and lifestyle luminary, recently gathered with her family and friends at the elegant social club The Battery in San Francisco to celebrate the official launch of new collections in her eponymous line of cookware and other kitchenware products. The new cookware, cast iron, bakeware, kitchen tools, and pantryware products join the successful Ayesha™ Curry kitchen lifestyle brand offered by Meyer Corporation. Ayesha collections are about effortless kitchenware for the everyday cook.

"I'm really excited about the new designs and refreshed Bay Area-inspired color palette of my new kitchen products, and hope that they help spark interest in spending more time making delicious meals," says Ayesha Curry. "From the very beginning, my goal in creating my kitchenware line has been to encourage the habit of gathering at the dinner table, which is so important for strengthening relationships with friends and family, and providing kids with the best foundation to learn, grow, and be healthy."

Ayesha collaborated closely with Meyer to develop her eponymous line of quality cookware and kitchenware, making sure every product created is effortlessly stylish, simple and fun to use, and accessibly priced.

The 2021 Ayesha Curry cookware and kitchenware products are available this fall at retail stores nationwide and at www.PotsandPans.com. For further information on Ayesha Curry cookware and kitchenware, consumers are welcomed to visit PotsandPans.com/Ayesha. PotsandPans.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit PotsandPans.com/Affiliates or email [email protected].

Ayesha Curry is a renowned restaurateur, chef, two-time best-selling author, philanthropist, television host and producer. Featured on the prestigious 30 Under 30 List by Forbes magazine, Curry's accessible approach to cooking and her passion for entrepreneurial innovation has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle, with over 10 million avid social media followers and subscribers. Curry resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon, and husband, Stephen.

Ayesha™ Curry is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Ayesha, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

