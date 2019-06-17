Ayesha Curry of ABC's 'Family Food Fight' and No Kid Hungry Launch Share Summer Campaign to Connect More Kids to Free Summer Meals

To make sure kids have enough to eat during the summer months, No Kid Hungry runs a summer meals texting service. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can text 'FOOD' or 'COMIDA' to 877-877 to find free summer meals sites in their neighborhoods, open to anyone 18 years or younger. Over a million families have used No Kid Hungry's texting service to find free summer meals for their kids.

"Summer is the hungriest time of year for kids in need," said Ayesha Curry, cookbook author, television host and Share Summer Ambassador for No Kid Hungry. "As a mom, I want my kids to have everything they need to grow up healthy and strong. All children should have that opportunity, and summer meals sites can help."

From June 17-21, No Kid Hungry and its partners are hosting a series of pop-up events at summer meals sites in select markets across the country, including San Francisco, CA, Springdale, AR, and Dallas, TX, to bring local awareness to the importance of summer meals in a fun and interactive way. Share Summer mobile billboards will also be deployed in additional markets such as Los Angeles, CA, Houston, TX, Miami, FL, Columbus, OH, Baltimore, MD, Minneapolis, MN and New York, NY, to further increase awareness of free summer meals and how to find them through No Kid Hungry's texting service.

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with Citi, Anthem, Bob's Red Mill, General Mills Convenience and Foodservice, and Kellogg's to Share Summer with kids during the hungriest time of year. These partners and others, like the Arby's Foundation, ensure kids can enjoy nutritious meals when school is out. Share Summer is also supported by ABC and Endemol Shine North America, producers of "Family Food Fight," as part of ABC's Summer of Service, inspiring people to make a positive impact in their communities and showcase the power of helping others. Ayesha Curry, executive producer, host and judge of "Family Food Fight" will attend the San Francisco event.

For more information on summer meals sites, visit ShareSummer.org. To find free summer meals for youth 18 and under, text the word 'FOOD' or 'COMIDA' to 877-877.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Media Contact:

Allison deBrauwere

adebrauwere@strength.org

SOURCE No Kid Hungry

