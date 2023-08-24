AYLO HEALTH PRESENTING SPONSOR OF KIWANIS HENRY COUNTY FAIR

News provided by

Aylo Health

24 Aug, 2023, 12:05 ET

HALF PRICE TICKETS FOR AYLO HEALTH PATIENTS

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September means fun for Henry County residents! For over 100 years the Kiwanis Henry County Fair has been a tradition for families in the southeast Atlanta area. Aylo Health, the Atlanta area healthcare provider, has teamed up with Kiwanis to bring this fun family event to life! The 2023 fair will offer all the family favorites, including incredible circus performances, exciting rides, fun games, live music, a petting zoo, a talent show, an art exhibition and more!

Aylo Health believes that great healthcare starts with Primary Care, but it doesn't stop there. The team at Aylo Health continues to bring their mission to redefine healthcare out of the doctor's office and into the community. The Henry County Fair is the latest in a long line of community events that Aylo Health supports for their patients and for the community as a whole. Furthering that local support, all the proceeds from ticket sales for the fair will be donated to Henry County community charities.

Family fun and a close connection to community is an important facet in overall health and wellbeing. Therefore, Aylo Health is encouraging their patients to join them at the fair by offering them, their families and friends, 50% off fair tickets! The discounted tickets must be purchased online here: https://fair.kiwanishenry.org/aylo/

Aylo's special ticket offer will run for the entirety of the fair which will be held September 19 – 24th at Heritage Park in McDonough, Georgia.

For more information visit Aylo Health at https://aylohealth.com/blog/see-you-at-the-henry-county-fair/

CONTACT:
Tim Reichert
Vice President of Marketing
(770) 914 - 0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health

Also from this source

NEW AYLO IMAGING CENTER OPENS IN LOCUST GROVE TO DELIVER A BETTER TYPE OF HEALTHCARE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.