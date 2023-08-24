AYLO HEALTH PRESENTING SPONSOR OF KIWANIS HENRY COUNTY FAIR

24 Aug, 2023, 12:05 ET
HALF PRICE TICKETS FOR AYLO HEALTH PATIENTS
MCDONOUGH, Ga., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September means fun for Henry County residents! For over 100 years the Kiwanis Henry County Fair has been a tradition for families in the southeast Atlanta area. Aylo Health, the Atlanta area healthcare provider, has teamed up with Kiwanis to bring this fun family event to life! The 2023 fair will offer all the family favorites, including incredible circus performances, exciting rides, fun games, live music, a petting zoo, a talent show, an art exhibition and more!
Share this article