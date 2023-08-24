AYLO HEALTH PRESENTING SPONSOR OF KIWANIS HENRY COUNTY FAIR

Aylo Health believes that great healthcare starts with Primary Care, but it doesn't stop there. The team at Aylo Health continues to bring their mission to redefine healthcare out of the doctor's office and into the community. The Henry County Fair is the latest in a long line of community events that Aylo Health supports for their patients and for the community as a whole. Furthering that local support, all the proceeds from ticket sales for the fair will be donated to Henry County community charities.

Family fun and a close connection to community is an important facet in overall health and wellbeing. Therefore, Aylo Health is encouraging their patients to join them at the fair by offering them, their families and friends, 50% off fair tickets! The discounted tickets must be purchased online here: https://fair.kiwanishenry.org/aylo/

Aylo's special ticket offer will run for the entirety of the fair which will be held September 19 – 24th at Heritage Park in McDonough, Georgia.

For more information visit Aylo Health at https://aylohealth.com/blog/see-you-at-the-henry-county-fair/

