aytm Names Jonathan Goodbread Head of Data Quality Strategy

As AI reshapes survey research and raises the stakes on data integrity, Goodbread joins aytm to help the industry navigate what comes next.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm (Ask Your Target Market), a technology-driven market research platform, today announced that Jonathan Goodbread has joined the company as Head of Data Quality Strategy. Goodbread brings deep expertise at the intersection of data quality and market research methodology and is widely recognized as a leading industry voice on survey data standards and trustworthiness.

Jonathan Goodbread, Head of Data Quality Strategy, aytm

Throughout his career, Goodbread has treated data integrity not as a compliance exercise but as a core research discipline, engaging openly with peers on where current practice falls short.

A Critical Moment for the Industry

Goodbread joins aytm at an inflection point. The proliferation of AI-generated responses, bot traffic, and increasingly sophisticated fraud has made it harder to trust what's in a dataset. The methods the industry has relied on for years were not built for this environment, and the gap between genuine human responses and machine-generated ones continues to narrow in ways that are difficult to detect.

"What drew me to aytm is that they're not treating data quality as a box to be checked. They've built systems that take it seriously at every stage. My job is to make it even more rigorous, more transparent, and more meaningful to the clients who depend on it." - Jonathan Goodbread, Head of Data Quality Strategy, aytm.

aytm has long held that data quality must run through every layer of the research process. That philosophy begins with aytm's proprietary panel, PaidViewpoint, built on respect, fair value exchange, and genuine long-term engagement. The company's layered defenses include a sophisticated deduplication system, validated in-survey quality checks, and Data Centrifuge, aytm's proprietary AI-powered post-collection response analysis engine.

"The industry is spending enormous resources weeding out 40% or more of bad responses. In the age of AI, bad data doesn't just skew a survey, it poisons the models being trained on it. We think about data quality not as a toggle but as a living process we build alongside our clients. Jonathan Goodbread is exactly the right person to help us get there." - Lev Mazin, CEO and co-Founder, aytm.

About aytm

aytm is an AI-assisted insights platform supporting brand, marketing, and innovation teams at leading enterprises. The platform combines sample, survey authoring, data analysis, and insights delivery across 100 million respondents in 50+ countries. Learn more at www.aytm.com.

Press contact

Molly Strawn-Carreno

Director of Brand Growth, aytm

[email protected]

(818) 397-5589

SOURCE aytm