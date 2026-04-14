aytm Sponsors Cal Poly Pomona's AI Adventure Hackathon 2026

aytm, an AI-assisted insights platform, brings a real-world consumer research challenge to the next generation of problem-solvers.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm (Ask Your Target Market), an AI-assisted insights platform empowering the world's leading enterprises to move from curiosity to understanding, has announced its sponsorship of the AI Adventure Hackathon 2026 at Cal Poly Pomona's College of Business Administration.

Hosted by the Mitchell C. Hill Center for Digital Innovation, the hackathon challenges students from all majors to apply AI to real-world problems. As a Sponsored Problem Challenge partner, aytm will present teams with an actual consumer research brief, the same kind of challenge its platform helps enterprise clients solve every day. The event runs March 20–April 16, concluding with finalist presentations at CPP's AI Fair.

“Consumer insights has always been about asking the right questions to the right audience. What’s changing is the speed, the scale, and the stakes. We want students to grapple with those realities firsthand, not as a classroom exercise, but as a real problem that real clients are trying to solve.”

— Lev Mazin, CEO and co-Founder, aytm

The sponsorship reflects aytm’s commitment to developing the next generation of insights leaders. As AI reshapes how research is designed, fielded, and interpreted, the industry has a responsibility to ensure emerging practitioners have hands-on experience with the technologies defining its future. By putting real platform capabilities and real research challenges in front of students early, aytm is investing in a talent pipeline that understands both the power and the rigor that modern consumer insights demands.

"aytm's sponsorship of the CPP AI in Business Hackathon is exactly the kind of investment our field needs. The students who competed in this challenge didn't just learn about AI-powered market research — they built it, tested it, and delivered findings actionable enough for a real product launch decision. That’s the learning by earning in the AI era! That's the next generation of researchers. We're grateful to aytm for believing in them."

— Cal Poly Pomona AI in Business Hackathon Organizing Committee

About aytm

aytm is an AI-assisted insights platform that empowers brand, marketing, and innovation teams at the world's leading enterprises to move from curiosity to understanding. The platform brings together sample, survey authoring, data analysis, and insights delivery in one place, supporting quant, qual, and hybrid research across 100 million respondents in 50+ countries. For more information, visit www.aytm.com.

For more information on the Cal Poly Pomona Hackathon 2026, visit https://www.cpp.edu/cba/ai-hackathon/index.shtml.

Press contact

Molly Strawn-Carreno

Director of Brand Growth, aytm

[email protected]

(818) 397-5589

SOURCE aytm