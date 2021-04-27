Azamara® Announces Return to Sail with Greece Country-Intensive® Voyages Starting in August

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce that Azamara Quest® will return to the high seas beginning August 28, 2021 with five back-to-back Country-Intensive Voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing; each seven-days in length and a total of 18 late-night stays in port, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece.

"Over the past year, our team – ship to shoreside – continued to connect with our guests and travel partners. Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true," said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. "There's no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece. Our return to sail wouldn't be possible without the support from Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, the local government and port authorities, and we are extremely grateful for welcoming us back into this beautiful and culturally rich destination."

"We're looking forward to welcoming Azamara and its guests in Greece in August," says Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis. "We fully support the line's return to cruising in the Aegean waters and we are sure that all of its passengers will have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations.''

Voyages will open for booking on May 11, 2021. With the health and safety of guests and crew being the top priority for the return to sail, Azamara has made the decision to require all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated no later than 14-days prior to departure. Once the sailings open for booking, the upmarket cruise line will reveal protocol guidelines led by the Healthy Sail Panel, to reassure guests a healthy return to service.

With travel requirements remaining unconfirmed throughout most of Europe, all sailings aboard Azamara Journey® and Azamara Pursuit® will be suspended until September 2021. Current Azamara Quest sailings through October 2, 2021 are also suspended, with the new Country-Intensive voyages beginning August 28, 2021. Guests impacted by summer suspensions will be offered a number of flexible options to rebook or request refunds for current reservations. Guests looking to book these new voyages and other Azamara cruises can still take advantage of Azamara's "Cruise with Confidence" benefits, offering flexibility for fully paid reservations booked by May 31, 2021 for sailings through April 30, 2022.

Greece Highlights:

Medieval, ancient wonders of Rhodes, Greece: Known as the Island of the Knights, guests can visit ancient wonders including the Colossus of Rhodes, a statue of the Greek sun-god Helios and one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Stunning architecture and ruins of Heraklion, Greece: The fourth largest city in Greece, guests can explore Heraklion's architectural marvels including The Bronze Age Palace of Knossos, an ancient palace with ruins dating back to the early Minoan period.

Volcanic splendors and stunning sunset in Santorini, Greece: Santorini was the site of one of the largest volcanic eruptions in recorded history. Travelers can sail the caldera or discover the ancient ruins of Akrotiri by day and soak in the sunset views from Azamara Quest, as nightfall descends upon the island.

Ancient Delos and beautiful beaches of Mykonos, Greece: Step back in time to mythological Delos, birthplace of Apollo and Artemis, and historic UNESCO World Heritage Site. Guests can explore the hidden corners and captivating coastline of Mykonos by 4X4 or caique, a traditional wooden boat.

A blend of old and new in the coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus: Travelers can visit the last divided capital of the world, Nicosia, shared by Cyprus and Turkey. Byzantine landmarks, tales of the Crusades, or ventures into the countryside to explore the fruit orchards, olive groves and vineyards await.

