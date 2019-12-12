Azamara® Expands Partnership with World Wildlife Fund to Unveil Destination Conservation Shore Excursions and Themed-Sailings, a First for WWF

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara — the "no cruise, cruise line" dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences — is excited to announce its expanded partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) — the world's leading conservation organization — which will see a new collection of People to Planet Voyages and Excursions, offering guests a unique way to connect and give back to the Earth. As Azamara continues to connect people to people and people with themselves, the brand will go one step further to find meaningful connections with the planet, all starting with WWF in South Africa.

"At Azamara, we partner with organizations that share our commitment to our planet, its people, oceans, land and wildlife, and we are thrilled to further our partnership with WWF to reinforce our commitment," says Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara. "We are also honored to have the opportunity to donate a total of $100,000 from all People to Planet Voyages and $30 from each People to Planet Excursion purchase to WWF in support of its conservation efforts."

This funding will help support WWF's conservation work in South Africa, which includes among other initiatives protecting rhino populations, reducing the impact of the illegal wildlife trade, and contributing to sustainable seafood initiatives.

"WWF-South Africa is delighted to partner with Azamara to provide passengers a peek into the vital work we are undertaking to protect our natural resources – oceans, land, wildlife – so that we can continue to benefit from food, energy and fresh water. Our partnership assists WWF achieve its aim of creating a future where people live in harmony with nature, by bringing guests closer to nature and promoting a greater understanding and respect for the role nature plays in our daily lives," says Dr Morné du Plessis, WWF South Africa CEO.

People to Planet Voyages: Launching in early 2021, the expanded partnership will see the unveiling of six conservation-themed voyages in South Africa. With the intention of inspiring personal commitment and environmental conservation, onboard programming will feature WWF experts discussing topics such as sustainable agriculture, conservation champion wine farms, water resources, food elements, sustainability and wildlife. In addition, professionals will be integrated into a multitude of activities onboard, which range from hosting an interactive Chef's table – where guests can savor the intimate unforgettable journey through five beautifully presented South Africa themed dishes – to conducting WWF-themed trivia sessions throughout the voyage. Paying homage to Azamara's dedication to Destination Immersion® experiences, guests can indulge in the daily "South African dish of the day" at one of the onboard restaurants.

People to Planet Excursions: Launching in fall 2020, the excursions will reveal the true nature of a destination by shining a spotlight on local culture, natural wonders and how WWF is working to create a future where people and nature thrive. Within each tour, WWF will provide an expert to impart relevant knowledge and provide a unique perspective for excursionists.

Below are shore excursion highlights:

WWF South Africa Sustainable Seafood Initiative in Cape Town:

When stopping in Cape Town , guests will indulge in a dining experience led by WWF recognized Chef, Christian Campbell . Gastronomes will be guided on a tour of a local farm, where they will learn about sustainable agriculture and food practices in South Africa .

Addo Elephant Park by 4x4 in Port Elizabeth:

During a stopover in Port Elizabeth, guests will adventure by way of 4x4 through Addo Elephant Park, which is home to over 450 elephants and the rest of the 'Big Five' species.

Two-Day Phinda Mountain Lodge Overnight Rhino Conservation in Richard's Bay:

When calling in Richard's Bay, Azamara guests will have the opportunity to visit Phind, this one-of-a-kind variety of landscape and vegetation shelters an abundance of wildlife, including not only the Big Five but many rarer and less easily spotted species, such as the elusive cheetah. Guests will also have the rare opportunity to track the highly endangered Black Rhino with an expert tracker.

