Azara Healthcare Launches Smart Summary AI to Streamline Workflows and Surface Critical Patient Insights

New AI-driven summaries speed delivery of actionable insights at the point of care

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, the four-time Best in KLAS provider of population health and value-based care solutions, today announced the launch of patient Smart Summaries, new AI-driven functionality designed to help healthcare organizations quickly identify care gaps and reach optimal decision-making faster. The new capability delivers concise, high-value summaries in the Azara DRVS Care Management Passport (CMP) and Measure Investigation Tool (MIT), enabling care teams to focus on what matters most, without added complexity.

Smart Summary enhances everyday workflows by immediately surfacing important insights that previously required multiple clicks, reports, or manual review.

Azara DRVS users can now:

View an at-a-glance summary of the patient along with recommended action items to support proactive care management in the Care Management Passport (CMP).

Access quick, digestible information in the Measure Investigation Tool (MIT) explaining why a patient does or does not meet specific quality measure criteria.

The launch of Smart Summary builds on Azara's continued investment in innovation, including the LOINC Mapping Project, which began in 2023. Through this initiative, Azara developed a two-stage machine learning model that first classifies laboratory terms and then assigns the appropriate LOINC code. This method allows Azara to standardize lab data quickly and accurately without requiring customers to manually map terms or wait for lengthy implementation processes.

"Azara's approach to AI and innovation has always been centered on creating meaningful tools that address the real needs and challenges of our customers, while maintaining trust in their data," said Jeff Brandes, CEO of Azara Healthcare. "Our providers are focused first and foremost on delivering care and improving the health of the communities they serve. All our solutions are designed to support that mission by optimizing workflows and efficiency for resource-strapped teams. As the safety net landscape evolves, we'll continue to intelligently address our customers' shifting requirements."

As safety net organizations face increasing pressure to accomplish more with fewer resources, Azara remains focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that help providers work more efficiently, stay focused on care delivery, and drive measurable improvements in community health.

About Azara Healthcare

Azara Healthcare, the four-time Best in KLAS population health management solution, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for improving population health for more than 25 million Americans. The company's solutions are used by 50% of U.S. Federally Qualified Health Centers to improve quality and efficiency of care, as well as empower critical access and community hospitals, Indian Health Services, health plans and other clinically integrated networks in all 50 states. To learn more about Azara Healthcare, visit www.azarahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Azara Healthcare