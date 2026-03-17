Azara Healthcare Partners with MEDITECH to Extend Reach of Award-Winning Population Health Platform

Company joins MEDITECH Alliance Program to enable seamless integration of Azara DRVS with MEDITECH Expanse

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, the four-time Best in KLAS provider of population health and value-based care solutions, today announced that it has joined the MEDITECH Alliance, enabling integration of its Azara DRVS platform with MEDITECH Expanse, a leading web-based EHR platform. The partnership enables MEDITECH users to access Azara's data-driven solutions which blend clinical, health plan and social drivers of health (SDOH) data with user-friendly tools for maximum population health impact.

A 2025 Sage Growth Partners survey found that 77% of health systems and hospitals are planning to increase participation in risk-based models in the next two years. Industry stats also suggest that rural health organizations are in step with these movements, increasing the urgency to get ahead of declines in patient health.

"Healthcare transformation sits at the heart of this new partnership as MEDITECH and Azara work together to help community-based hospitals improve population health," said Jeff Brandes, President and CEO of Azara Healthcare. "By expanding the reach of our proven population health management platform, more patients will benefit from a data-driven approach to care delivery, while MEDITECH providers will have the tools needed to succeed within risk-bearing contracts."

Azara supports community and critical access hospitals with population health tools that unify data, improve care quality and drive measurable outcomes. The platform aggregates data across the care continuum—from EHRs, practice management systems, health information exchanges and data warehouses—to create a comprehensive patient view. Automated workflows help teams engage patients more effectively and connect them with the right resources at the right time, reducing costs and improving outcomes.

For hospitals using MEDITECH, Azara transforms fragmented clinical and administrative data into meaningful insights to simplify reporting, track key measures, close care gaps, and strengthen care coordination. By enabling hospitals to serve as data hubs within their regional care networks, Azara supports continuity across primary care, behavioral health, post-acute providers, and community services—helping organizations succeed in value-based programs while improving quality and patient engagement.

For more information, visit www.azarahealthcare.com

About Azara Healthcare

Azara Healthcare, the four-time Best in KLAS population health management solution, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for improving population health for more than 25 million Americans. The company's solutions are used by 50% of U.S. Federally Qualified Health Centers to improve quality and efficiency of care, as well as empower critical access and community hospitals, Indian Health Services, health plans and other clinically integrated networks in all 50 states. To learn more about Azara Healthcare, visit www.azarahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Azara Healthcare