Azara Healthcare Receives Best in KLAS Award for Population Health Management for Second Year in a Row

Industry leading population health and value-based care solution receives #1 ranking for second year, with top performance scores for customer loyalty and culture in KLAS annual assessment.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, a leading provider of population health management and value-based care solutions, announced today that it has been named 2024 Best in KLAS Software and Services Report™ vendor for Population Health Management, with high scores across all six customer experience pillars. The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare industry the commitment and partnership that top vendors should provide.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction."

Azara Healthcare's population health platform, Azara DRVS, unifies clinical, payer, HIE, and SDOH data to deliver a complete picture of patient health and risk factors, so provider organizations can identify appropriate interventions, close critical care gaps, lower cost and utilization, and ultimately improve the health and lives of their patients. Azara's solutions support all aspects of population health and value-based care initiatives, including quality measurement, care management and coordination, cost and utilization analysis, and provider and patient engagement.

"Azara is proud to receive Best in KLAS recognition for the second year in a row. Thanks to the loud voices of our customers, we are able to showcases Azara's ongoing commitment to the vital mission of our clients–driven not only by our solutions, but also the unwavering customer focus of the Azara team," said Jeff Brandes, President & CEO of Azara Healthcare. "We're honored to be a trusted partner, helping our customers improve the health and lives of the communities they serve."

For more information about the 2024 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/2024-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3413.

About Azara Healthcare

Azara Healthcare, the 2023 and 2024 Best in KLAS provider of population health and value-based care solutions, is a leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for the Community Health and physician practice market. Azara solutions empower more than 1,000 Community Health Centers, physician practices, Primary Care Associations, Health Center Controlled Networks, and clinically integrated networks in 42 states to improve the quality and efficiency of care for more than 25 million Americans through actionable data. Learn more at www.azarahealthcare.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

SOURCE Azara Healthcare