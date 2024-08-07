Azazie Teams Up with Jordyn Woods to Celebrate New Atelier Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, teamed up with Jordyn Woods to celebrate the launch of its new Atelier collection, Secret Garden: Eveningwear in Full Bloom, in Beverly Hills, CA on August 6.

Hosted at the newly-opened AZAZIE STUDIO, the star-studded event brought VIPs and fans of the brand alike, including Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay , Charli Burnett , and Ally Lewber , Selling Sunset's Nicole Young , Love Island's Justine Ndiba , as well as Hayley Hasselhoff .

Jordyn Woods co-hosts the Azazie Midsummer Soiree event. Reina White Cross Neck Maxi Dress ($99) The event was attended by Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett, and Ally Lewber. Shay and Lewber wore Emery Rose Pink Floral Printed Ruched Ruffle Midi Dress ($119), and Joanna Black and Blush Pink Bow Mini Dress ($169) respectively. Vanderpump Rules’ Charli Burnett is entering her bride era with Azazie's Rosina Little White Dress ($109).

Joined by Azazie's CEO Charles Zong and Creative Director Daniel Sanchez, guests enjoyed a DJ set from Natalina , light bites and beverages, and a DIY bouquet bar. Jordyn Woods, the event's co-host, wore Reina White Cross Neck Maxi Dress ($99) while Shay, Burnett, and Lewber wore Emery Rose Pink Floral Printed Ruched Ruffle Midi Dress ($119), Rosina Little White Dress ($109) and Joanna Black and Blush Pink Bow Mini Dress ($169) respectively.

The Secret Garden: Eveningwear in Full Bloom collection ranges from $89 - $199 and is available in sizes 0 - 30 and can be purchased at www.azazie.com.

HI-RES IMAGES OF THE NIGHT AVAILABLE HERE

Photo Credit: Bobby Rachpoot

ABOUT AZAZIE

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

SOURCE AZAZIE