James Hardie Crowns Iron Gray as 2026 Color of the Year

Hardie® products in Iron Gray can help homeowners create a house that everyone notices and admires with its rich depth and intensity. Iron Gray commands attention without overwhelming, striking the perfect balance between strength and sophistication. This refined neutral reflects a new era of exterior design, offering subtle drama with timeless appeal. Incredibly versatile, Iron Gray pairs beautifully with crisp accents such as Hardie® Trim in Arctic White, delivering a clean architectural contrast that elevates a home's curb appeal. For a more contemporary look, it can also create a powerful, monochromatic statement when paired with matching Iron Gray trim.

"Color has the power to amplify a home's architectural voice," said Samara Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of James Hardie. "With Iron Gray, we wanted a color that is expressive yet grounded, one that complements strong lines and invites highlight trims to pop. It's exactly the kind of color homeowners and professionals are asking for – bold yet timeless."

Statement Collection® products, all available with ColorPlus® Technology finishes, contain up to 19 gorgeous and well-edited colors including Iron Gray. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by choices, you'll feel empowered by these tried-and-true options curated by James Hardie's color experts.

ColorPlus® Technology finishes by James Hardie combine distinct beauty and high performance. It's the easiest way to choose a gorgeous color for your house and feel confident in its staying power and fade resistance.

James Hardie empowers homeowners and building professionals alike to achieve their dream home with premium, high quality solutions. Using the Hardie™ Designer powered by Hover®, you can see how different colors, styles, and materials would look on your home with AI-driven visualizations. Visit JamesHardie.com/HardieDesigner to upload a single photo of your home, and in just a few clicks, the Hardie™ Designer can show you how Iron Gray would come to life on your next project.

Hardie® siding is designed for durability, resisting damage from external fire*, harsh weather, and pests. Hardie® products with ColorPlus® Technology finishes resist fading and effects of UV light. James Hardie provides a limited warranty for ColorPlus® Technology finishes that covers paint and labor and protects against peeling, cracking and chipping for up to 15 years. All Hardie® fiber cement siding products also come with a 30-year non-prorated limited substrate warranty for added peace of mind. Only Hardie® siding is Engineered for Climate® to withstand wet or freezing conditions in the North and hot, humid conditions and blistering sun in the South.

James Hardie brings unmatched credibility and design authority to the siding category, enabling customers to make confident, enduring choices. For more information on James Hardie's 2026 Color of the Year, Iron Gray, and to explore the full range of Hardie® products available in this bold color please visit JamesHardie.com. Homeowners and pros alike can also share photos of their Iron Gray exterior siding projects on social media using #JHColorOfTheYear.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible* and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/all-about-james-hardie/media-resources.

For investor information, please visit ir.JamesHardie.com.au.

*Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

