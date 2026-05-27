Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Azenta, Inc. reaffirmed 3%-5% organic revenue growth and 300 basis points of margin expansion in February 2026 -- then cut both targets three months later after recording a $149 million goodwill impairment.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who purchased Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) stock lost significant value after the Company slashed its FY 2026 guidance on May 5, 2026 -- reversing projections it had publicly reaffirmed just three months earlier. Those who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 4, 2026, during the Q1 FY 2026 earnings call, CEO John Marotta told investors: "We are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2026 with organic revenue growth expected in the range of 3% to 5%…we are also reaffirming our target of approximately 300 basis points of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion." CFO Laurence Flynn added that the Company's strategic priorities provided "a clear road map to drive sustainable, profitable growth." Neither executive disclosed any risk of the goodwill impairment that followed.

On May 5, 2026, Azenta reported Q2 FY 2026 results that included a $149 million goodwill impairment and a $160.8 million net loss. The Company simultaneously reduced its full-year revenue and margin guidance. The gap between the February reaffirmation and the May revision raises the question of what conditions had changed -- and when management became aware of them.

If you lost money on your Azenta investment, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the AZTA Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Azenta made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue and margin guidance, including the February 2026 reaffirmation of 3%-5% organic growth and 300 basis points of margin expansion. When the Company disclosed a $149 million goodwill impairment and cut guidance on May 5, 2026, the stock declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AZTA investigation?A: Investors who purchased AZTA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AZTA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my AZTA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AZTA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP