AZIO AI and EVTV Progress with an additional 6 MW of Behind-the-Meter Power and Multi-Megawatt AI Infrastructure Order

Data Center Deployment and Expanded Power Capacity Reflect Continued Progress from Merger LOI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corp. ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and power-integrated data center solutions, today announced it has secured a customer order from Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) to expand modular AI data center infrastructure at its South Texas deployment site.

The order is expected to support approximately 5 megawatts (MW) of high-density compute capacity and represents a meaningful step forward in AZIO AI's strategy to deploy scalable AI infrastructure integrated directly with dedicated energy resources.

Deployment remains subject to customary conditions, including manufacturing, delivery, site readiness, and commissioning.

Building Momentum from LOI to Execution

In January 2026, AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) outlining a strategic framework pursuant to which Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. would acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AZIO AI. Since that time, the companies have continued to evaluate the structure of a potential transaction while advancing collaboration efforts at the intersection of energy infrastructure and AI compute deployment.

Over the past several months, the companies have worked to align AZIO AI's modular AI infrastructure platform with EVTV's evolving focus on energy systems and power infrastructure. Through this process, both parties have identified a shared opportunity to address one of the most significant constraints in AI infrastructure today—access to reliable, scalable power.

The South Texas site represents an early-stage platform for this alignment, combining behind-the-meter natural gas power with modular, high-density AI compute. The order announced today reflects continued progress from initial strategic alignment toward real-world deployment.

Transaction Framework

The previously disclosed LOI contemplates a potential transaction in which AZIO AI would merge into EVTV. The structure, timing, and terms of any such transaction remain under evaluation.

Any transaction would be subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, as well as board and shareholder approvals, regulatory considerations, and customary conditions. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

Power + Compute: A Differentiated Model

A key feature of the South Texas deployment is its use of behind-the-meter natural gas power generation. This approach allows AZIO AI to deploy compute infrastructure with greater control over energy availability, cost, and scalability.

The Company believes this model provides several potential advantages:

Consistent 24/7 power availability

Reduced dependence on grid interconnection timelines

Greater cost predictability

Infrastructure scaling directly aligned with available power

Positioned for Growing AI Infrastructure Demand

AZIO AI believes that integrating power and compute at the infrastructure level is increasingly important as AI workloads expand and traditional grid resources face capacity constraints.

Multi-megawatt deployments such as this are expected to serve as building blocks for broader platform scaling over time, subject to successful execution and market conditions.

Management Commentary

"Since signing the LOI in January, we've worked closely with EVTV to evaluate how our platforms integrate in real-world conditions," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "That process has highlighted a strong alignment between power and compute, and this order reflects meaningful progress. We believe the work being done today is helping to inform the next phases of both of our company's."

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on scalable, power-efficient data center solutions and mission-critical compute deployment. The Company is developing modular platforms designed to support high-density AI workloads in energy-constrained environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding deployment timing, infrastructure capacity, potential revenue opportunities, strategic relationships, and the potential completion of any broader transaction between AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Azio AI Corporation