AZIO AI Corporation Expands Supplier Ecosystem, Secures Authorized Partnership with Giga Computing to Enhance Scalable AI Infrastructure Strategy

Partnership with GIGABYTE's Enterprise Division Adds Specialized NVIDIA HGX Platform Capabilities and Liquid Cooling Expertise, Complementing Existing Supplier Relationships for Diverse Deployment Requirements

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corporation ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of scalable AI infrastructure and data center solutions, today announced that it has been designated as an authorized direct reseller for Giga Computing Technology Inc., expanding AZIO AI's supplier ecosystem to support accelerated deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure. The partnership augments AZIO AI's existing vendor relationships and provides access to specialized capabilities in NVIDIA HGX platforms and liquid cooling technologies that complement different supplier strengths across the Company's diverse infrastructure requirements.

Giga Computing, the dedicated enterprise division of GIGABYTE Technology representing approximately $1 billion in annual enterprise hardware revenue, delivers specialized GPU-accelerated computing platforms and advanced cooling solutions including NVIDIA HGX H100, H200, and newly announced B300 systems. The company's focus on liquid-cooled, high-density configurations and rack-scale cluster deployments brings complementary capabilities to AZIO AI's supplier ecosystem, which emphasizes maintaining diverse vendor relationships to match specific technical requirements across different deployment scenarios.

"This partnership represents a strategic expansion of our supplier ecosystem, demonstrating our approach of working with multiple vendors that bring distinct capabilities to different aspects of our infrastructure platform," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "Giga Computing's specialized expertise in NVIDIA HGX integration and liquid cooling technologies provides capabilities that complement our existing supplier relationships. As our deployments scale across diverse environments—from behind-the-meter power sites to traditional data center configurations—having access to vendors with different technical strengths allows us to match the optimal solution to each project's specific requirements."

The authorized reseller designation provides AZIO AI with direct procurement access to Giga Computing's specialized product portfolio, particularly their expertise in dense GPU configurations, liquid cooling systems, and rack-scale cluster solutions. Giga Computing's enterprise platforms are specifically designed for high-density AI workloads, with particular strength in configurations requiring advanced thermal management—capabilities that complement other suppliers in AZIO AI's ecosystem who may focus on different aspects such as rapid deployment, cost optimization, or alternative cooling approaches.

AZIO AI's multi-supplier approach enables the Company to leverage different vendors' core competencies based on project-specific requirements. While some suppliers excel in rapid deployment and standardized configurations, others like Giga Computing bring specialized capabilities in custom liquid cooling solutions and high-density GPU clusters. This diversified supplier strategy allows AZIO AI to optimize vendor selection based on factors including deployment environment, cooling requirements, power density, scalability needs, and geographic considerations.

Giga Computing's technical capabilities span advanced thermal management solutions that enable higher power densities than traditional air-cooled systems, making them particularly suited for AZIO AI's behind-the-meter power installations where maximizing compute density per available power is critical. Their GIGAPOD solution supports GPU clusters from single servers to 256+ GPU configurations, providing scalable options that complement other suppliers who may specialize in different deployment scales or configuration approaches.

The partnership enables AZIO AI to access Giga Computing's global manufacturing capabilities and established NVIDIA platform relationships while maintaining operational flexibility across its broader supplier ecosystem. Unlike exclusive arrangements, the authorized reseller structure preserves AZIO AI's ability to select optimal vendors for each deployment scenario, whether that requires specialized cooling solutions, rapid deployment capabilities, cost-optimized configurations, or alternative technical approaches.

This announcement aligns with AZIO AI's broader strategy of building a diversified ecosystem of infrastructure partners, each bringing distinct capabilities that support different aspects of the Company's deployment requirements. The approach emphasizes matching vendor strengths to specific project needs rather than relying on single-source procurement, enabling greater technical flexibility and risk mitigation as infrastructure requirements evolve across different markets and deployment environments.

Giga Computing's experience with large-scale GPU cluster deployments and rack-scale solutions provides specialized expertise that complements other suppliers in AZIO AI's ecosystem who may bring different strengths such as modular deployment capabilities, alternative processor architectures, or specialized software integration. This diversified approach enables AZIO AI to pursue infrastructure projects across a broader range of technical specifications and deployment scenarios.

About AZIO AI Corporation

AZIO AI Corporation is focused on the development, deployment, and operation of scalable AI infrastructure and data center solutions. The Company's platform supports applications including high-performance computing, machine learning workloads, and next-generation AI systems, with an emphasis on modular design, behind-the-meter power integration, and energy-efficient deployment across diverse technical environments.

About Giga Computing Technology Inc.

Giga Computing Technology Inc. is an enterprise computing solutions provider and subsidiary of GIGABYTE Technology, representing approximately 25% of GIGABYTE's $4 billion annual revenue. Spun off in 2023 to focus exclusively on enterprise markets, Giga Computing specializes in server platforms, GPU computing systems, HPC solutions, and advanced cooling technologies for data centers, AI, and high-performance computing environments. The company offers products ranging from single servers to complete GIGAPOD cluster solutions supporting up to 256 GPUs, with comprehensive liquid cooling capabilities and NVIDIA-certified platforms including H100, H200, and B300 configurations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, develop and deploy infrastructure projects, maintain and expand supplier relationships, manage vendor diversification strategies, and general market conditions in the AI infrastructure sector. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Azio AI Corporation