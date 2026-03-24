AZIO Secures Binding Customer Deposits Covering ~42% of $108M GPU Infrastructure Pipeline

Coordinated Execution Across AZIO Corp. and AZIO AI Drives Early Customer Commitments as Strategic Alignment with Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV) Advances

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corporation ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance compute platform, today announced it has secured binding, non-refundable customer deposits representing approximately 42% of its previously disclosed $108 million GPU infrastructure pipeline, signaling early-stage demand for access to its planned large-scale AI compute capacity.

These customer commitments reflect coordinated execution across AZIO Corp. and AZIO AI, aligning infrastructure development, capital strategy, and customer onboarding as part of a unified platform buildout designed to support scalable AI compute deployment.

Demand for GPU-accelerated compute capacity continues to outpace available supply globally, prompting enterprise and institutional participants to secure infrastructure access in advance of deployment. Management believes this dynamic is contributing to a shift toward pre-allocation of compute capacity, with customers increasingly seeking to lock in access ahead of infrastructure activation.

Customer Deposits Establish Early Capacity Reservation

The Company, in coordination with AZIO Corp., confirmed that deposits received to date are contractually committed and non-refundable, representing secured participation from customers seeking access to AZIO AI's planned GPU compute infrastructure.

These deposits are associated with anticipated deployments of NVIDIA GPU-based systems designed to support enterprise artificial intelligence workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), and next-generation data center applications.

Importantly, these early-stage commitments provide forward visibility into infrastructure utilization, as reserved capacity is expected to be allocated upon system deployment and activation.

Execution Pathway: From Deposits to Infrastructure Deployment

AZIO AI, alongside AZIO Corp., is actively advancing procurement coordination, system integration, and site-level deployment planning in support of converting customer deposits into operational infrastructure.

The Company's deployment model is built around a modular, scalable architecture designed to enable:

Accelerated infrastructure rollout timelines





Flexible configuration of GPU compute clusters





Energy-efficient cooling and power optimization strategies





Repeatable deployment across multiple sites

This framework is designed to support a structured transition from reserved customer capacity to deployed, revenue-generating infrastructure, while maintaining adaptability to evolving AI workload requirements.

Timing of hardware delivery, installation, and activation remains subject to manufacturing schedules, logistics coordination, and broader supply chain conditions.

Scalable Infrastructure Platform and Multi-Site Expansion Framework

The $108 million pipeline represents a broader infrastructure buildout strategy, not a single-site deployment. AZIO AI is developing a repeatable deployment blueprint designed to support multi-location expansion, enabling the Company to scale compute capacity in alignment with customer demand.

Management views early deposit commitments as a key indicator supporting future site activation planning, infrastructure allocation, and capital deployment sequencing.

This scalable model is intended to position AZIO AI as a long-term infrastructure provider within the global AI compute ecosystem, with the ability to expand capacity as demand continues to accelerate.

Strategic Alignment with Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV)

As previously disclosed, AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding a potential strategic transaction, which may include a merger or business combination.

The contemplated alignment is intended to combine AZIO AI's infrastructure platform and deployment strategy with EVTV's public market platform, supporting enhanced access to capital markets and enabling accelerated infrastructure scaling initiatives.

No definitive agreement has been executed at this time.

Leadership Commentary

Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI, commented:

"The receipt of binding customer deposits represents a meaningful validation of our infrastructure strategy and market positioning. We are seeing a clear shift in customer behavior, where compute capacity is being secured in advance of deployment as demand continues to tighten globally.

Through coordinated execution across AZIO Corp. and AZIO AI, we are focused on building a scalable platform capable of efficiently converting early demand signals into deployed infrastructure, while continuing to advance our strategic alignment with EVTV."

Positioning Within a Rapidly Expanding AI Infrastructure Market

Global demand for GPU-accelerated computing continues to expand as enterprises, governments, and industrial participants deploy increasingly complex AI workloads.

AZIO AI is focused on delivering scalable, energy-efficient, and modular infrastructure solutions designed to support sustained compute demand, while aligning deployment capacity with evolving customer requirements and infrastructure availability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

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Strategic Communications & Capital Markets Advisory

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SOURCE Azio AI Corporation