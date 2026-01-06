AZIO AI Announces Strong Strategic Investor Support as It Advances Toward Transformational Merger and Global AI Infrastructure Expansion

Strategic Capital Momentum Accelerates as AZIO AI Advances Proposed Business Combination with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI, Inc. ("AZIO AI"), a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and compute platform, today announced growing support from a group of new strategic investors, including large corporate participants across the AI data-center and supply-chain ecosystem, as the Company advances toward completion of its proposed merger and related equity transactions with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV). The proposed business combination with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) is expected to provide AZIO AI with access to public-market infrastructure, enhanced capital-markets flexibility, and an expanded platform to support long-term AI infrastructure deployment alongside EVTV's existing public-company operations.

AZIO AI has received indicative interest supporting an implied purchase price of $3.00 per share, subject to the execution of final term sheets definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions. Additional announcements regarding these strategic investments and transaction milestones are expected in the coming days and weeks as documentation is finalized.

Strategic Vision and Infrastructure Focus

AZIO AI is focused on supplying and helping develop sovereign AI data centers designed to support national-level compute independence, secure workloads, and long-term artificial intelligence capacity planning. In collaboration with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) and other infrastructure partners, AZIO AI plans to execute AI data-center initiatives in the United States, as well as in Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

The proposed transaction with Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) is intended to accelerate AZIO AI's infrastructure roadmap while aligning the Company with a publicly traded platform actively pursuing advanced technology and energy-adjacent growth initiatives.

Leadership Perspective — Chris Young, CEO

"AZIO AI was built with a long-term, institutional mindset around infrastructure, capital discipline, and scalable execution," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "My background as a limited partner at Amplify.LA, which has supported category-defining companies such as FanDuel, Dollar Shave Club, and Figma, reinforced the importance of pairing visionary technology with disciplined governance and execution as we advance toward this next phase of growth."

Leadership Background — David Shiue

David Shiue, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AZIO, serves as President of AZIO AI. He founded AZIO more than 21 years ago as a hardware manufacturer and importer, building the company into a recognized brand with deep relationships across Taiwan and broader Asian manufacturing networks.

Leadership Background — Gary Chen

Gary Chen, Chief Strategy Officer of AZIO AI, brings more than two decades of experience across hardware manufacturing, enterprise components, and global supply-chain-driven revenue platforms. Over the course of his career, he has driven more than $300 million in aggregate sales across North America and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding proposed transactions, valuation, strategic investments, infrastructure expansion, and future growth initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Phoenix Management Consulting

[email protected]

888-228-0122

SOURCE Azio AI Corporation