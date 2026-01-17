AZIO AI Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Azio Corp's AI Division

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI, a newly formed artificial intelligence infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the AI division of Azio Corp, subject to customary closing conditions including audit, diligence, and final documentation.

The transaction formalizes the previously announced spin-out of AZIO AI from Azio Corp and transfers the AI-focused operations, customer relationships, and related commercial activity into AZIO AI as an independent company.

Azio Corp has historically operated as a consumer and enterprise computer hardware and accessories business. Over the last year, the company expanded into AI-related infrastructure sourcing, supported by long-standing supply-chain relationships. That AI-focused activity — including completed customer deliveries and signed purchase orders — will be housed entirely within AZIO AI following closing.

Transaction Overview

Under the agreement, AZIO AI has acquired the right to purchase 100% of Azio Corp's AI division. The transaction remains subject to customary due diligence, audit procedures, and other closing conditions.

Management Commentary

"This transaction is about moving a large division of Azio into the newly formed Azio AI and to keep focus," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "By consolidating all AI-related commercial activity into AZIO AI, we are aligning our infrastructure strategy, customer relationships, and capital formation under a single, purpose-built platform." Young went on to comment that "The combination of both sets of customers from Azio Corp. and Azio AI will help build a greater revenue run rate for Azio AI as we work towards finishing our material definitive agreement with Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV).

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing platform focused on deploying scalable, power-efficient AI data centers and delivering mission-critical compute solutions for government, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated closing of the transaction, future operations, infrastructure deployment, customer demand, and strategic opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

