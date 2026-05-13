AZIO AI Secures Multi-Megawatt Infrastructure Order to Advance Modular AI Data Center Expansion in South Texas

Order from Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) Supports an additional ~6 MW Deployment, utilizing sovereign power and Accelerating a Scalable AI Infrastructure Rollout

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI Corp. ("AZIO AI" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and power-integrated data center solutions, today announced that it has secured a customer order from Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) to support the expansion of modular AI data center infrastructure at its South Texas deployment site.

The order is expected to support the buildout of approximately 5 megawatts (MW) of modular, high-density compute infrastructure, representing a significant step in the staged development and utilization of the site's available power capacity. The deployment aligns with AZIO AI's broader strategy to scale compute infrastructure through modular, rapidly deployable systems integrated directly with dedicated energy sources.

Deployment remains subject to customary conditions, including manufacturing, delivery, site readiness, and commissioning.

Strategic Expansion of Power-Integrated AI Infrastructure

This order reflects continued progress in the operational buildout of AZIO AI's modular infrastructure platform and reinforces the Company's positioning within the rapidly evolving AI compute sector, where access to scalable, cost-efficient power has become a defining competitive factor.

The South Texas site is designed to support incremental expansion as additional compute capacity is deployed against an established on-site energy foundation, enabling phased scaling aligned with demand and operational readiness.

Execution Milestone with Strategic Counterparty

The order from Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. represents an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the companies and supports the continued development of a scalable AI infrastructure platform under real-world operating conditions.

AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. have previously disclosed a strategic framework under evaluation. Any broader transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory considerations, and customary conditions, and there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be completed.

Behind-the-Meter Power Strategy Enables Scalable Deployment

A core differentiator of the South Texas deployment is its reliance on behind-the-meter natural gas power generation. This model allows AZIO AI to deploy compute infrastructure independent of traditional grid constraints while maintaining alignment between energy supply and compute demand.

Key advantages of this approach include:

Lower and more predictable energy costs

Continuous 24/7 power availability

Accelerated deployment timelines without grid interconnection delays

Scalable infrastructure aligned directly with available power capacity

Positioned for Scalable Revenue Opportunity

Multi-megawatt infrastructure deployments represent potential revenue opportunities for AZIO AI as the Company advances the execution of its modular platform strategy. The realization and timing of any such opportunities remain dependent on deployment completion, operational performance, and broader market conditions.

Management Commentary

"Since the signing of our LOI, we have been excited to further understand and validate the meaningful synergies between our organizations, particularly at the intersection of energy infrastructure and AI compute deployment," said Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "Over the past several months, we have conducted infrastructure testing utilizing behind-the-meter natural gas power, which has demonstrated promising efficiency characteristics. As we deepen our collaboration, we believe these efforts are helping to inform potential next steps in our strategic relationship, subject to customary considerations."

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on scalable, power-efficient data center solutions and mission-critical compute deployment. The Company is developing modular infrastructure platforms designed to support high-density AI workloads in energy-constrained environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding deployment timing, infrastructure capacity, potential revenue opportunities, strategic relationships, and the potential completion of any broader transaction between AZIO AI and Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Azio AI Corporation