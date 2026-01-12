AZIO receives $100 Million worth of Government Purchase Orders, Advances $200 Million Regional Pipeline and Scalable U.S. AI Infrastructure Expansion

Execution Momentum Accelerates Following $100 Million in Government Revenue and Announced $3.00 Per Share Merger Framework with Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZIO AI, in conjunction with Azio Corp, a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing platform, today announced it has received a binding purchase order for 256 units of the Nvidia B300's GPUs, representing a significant advancement towards completion of a major governmental Purchase Order in Southeast Asia, resulting in approximately $107 million in contractual revenue, underscoring the Company's ability to execute complex, large-scale government and institutional initiatives. The company expects to receive a 30% deposit over the course of the next few weeks.

This follows Azio AI's announcement to acquire Azio Corp's AI division which Azio Corp recently delivered 8 Nvidia B200 GPUs representing $2.8 millions of recognized revenue.

This execution milestone follows AZIO AI's recently announced transformational merger framework with Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV), which established a reference transaction value of $3.00 per EVTV share, subject to customary closing conditions and definitive documentation.

Government Execution and Expanding Regional Pipeline

Building on the successful completion of the Southeast Asia contract, AZIO AI is currently engaged in multiple additional government-led initiatives across the region, each under active development. Collectively, these programs represent up to $200 million in potential incremental revenue, subject to contract finalization, scope definition, and execution timelines.

"These results reflect years of disciplined execution and relationship-building within government and sovereign markets," said Chris Young, Co-Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "Delivering approximately $100 million in contractual revenue from a complex regional program demonstrates our ability to deploy secure, mission-critical AI infrastructure at scale."

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing platform focused on deploying scalable, power-efficient AI data centers and delivering mission-critical compute solutions for government, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential future revenue, government contracts, infrastructure development, power capacity, strategic transactions, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AZIO AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

