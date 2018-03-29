Azul brings Paris closer than ever

"This flight represents another milestone in the growth of Viracopos as a major hub of Azul. We are very excited about adding Paris to our ever growing domestic and international network. We will offer fast and convenient connections from all over Brazil to Paris. In addition, including Paris to our portfolio of destinations will be extremely positive and will strengthen our loyalty program TudoAzul and our vacations business Azul Viagens, giving many more options to our valued customers", says Abhi Shah, Chief Revenue Officer of Azul.

"We are very proud and more than happy to start serving Campinas from Paris - Orly, recognized as downtown Paris' closest airport, and to extend Azul's recognized quality of service, with our own French touch, while offering our passengers an unparalleled connectivity opportunity both in Brazil and in Europe", says Frantz Yvelin, CEO of Aigle Azur.

Azul and Aigle Azur are waiting for regulatory approvals to sign a codeshare agreement, which will allow both airlines to sell tickets jointly. The agreement will provide several benefits to customers, including the ability to issue a single boarding pass and to check baggage to the final destination. Aigle Azur flights are based at Orly Airport in Paris, the closest to city center, and will be operated with Airbus A330 aircraft with lay flat business class seats. With this agreement, Azul's customers from all over the country that already fly from Viracopos to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Lisbon, will be able to fly to Paris.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served, offers 766 daily flights to 104 destinations. With an operating fleet of 122 aircraft and more than 10,000 crewmembers, the company has a network of 223 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2017. Among other awards received in 2017, Azul was elected third best airline in the world by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and best low cost carrier in South America for the seventh consecutive time by Skytrax. Azul also ranked as most on-time airline in Brazil and most on-time low-cost carrier in the Americas in 2017 according to OAG's Punctuality League, the industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

About Aigle Azur

Created in 1946, Aigle Azur is the 2nd French airline. The company carries around 2 million passengers each year because of its nearly 300 weekly scheduled flights operated from Lyon, Marseille and Paris. The company owns an exclusive fleet of Airbus aircraft. For seven decades, Aigle Azur has never stopped connecting people, continents and cultures, being faithful to its values of welcome, sharing and conviviality. With flights departing from five French cities, Aigle Azur flies to Algeria, Portugal, Mali (Bamako), Senegal (Dakar), Lebanon (Beirut), Russia (Moscow) and Germany (Berlin).

