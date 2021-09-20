Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Addresses the "Buy Versus Build" Dilemma at Biotech Week Boston, Booth 312

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ , an Azzur Group company, market-leading providers for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Commercialization show for Biotech Week Boston , September 20-22, 2021. The company is exhibiting in Booth 312.

At this year's convention, Azzur Group will address the "buy versus build" dilemma for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Life sciences companies of all sizes typically have had to choose between building their own facilities (at a cost of years and millions of dollars) or outsourcing their work to CMOs/CDMO (which reportedly are glutted with a backlog of 18 months or more). Both options can slow down the manufacture of therapies, treatments, vaccines, and other life sciences advancements.

The company's successful Cleanrooms on Demand offering addresses that problem for many life sciences companies, combining available cleanrooms with a suite of wraparound services including GxP support, materials handling and storage, and more. Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ has locations in Waltham, MA; Burlington, MA; and Vista, CA. The company is planning further expansion over the next 18 months in the Raleigh, NC; San Francisco, CA; and Philadelphia, PA markets.

At 8:30 EST, Wednesday, September 22, Ravi Samavedam , President and COO of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, will lead a highly anticipated discussion covering current industry challenges, and existing options for early phase clinical manufacturing, including Azzur's own Cleanrooms on Demand hybrid model to accelerate development of cell and gene products.

"Biotech Week Boston has always been an important event for us," said Samavedam. "Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ was born out of the repeated requests we received from our clients in Cambridge asking us to design and build cleanrooms in high-rises that were not suitable for GMP manufacturing. We are very pleased that our vision to address the industry's need has grown from the Boston area to benefiting companies nationwide," Samavedam added.

As an exhibitor, Azzur Group is looking forward to networking opportunities and sharing its leading-edge expertise from discovery to delivery in the life science field. Stop by to have Booth 312 to have a chat.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com/cleanrooms .

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

Location

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

60 Blanchard Road

Burlington, MA 01803

