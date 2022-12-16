b atomic! Joins HawkSoft's Solution Partner Program

Two allies for independent agents find common cause in CRM, data analytics, and API connectivity.

CANBY, Ore., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- b atomic! is an insurance technology company that offers the intelligent platform neon that allow agents to leverage Salesforce with their management system. With neon, independent agents can monitor sales and services transactions, track and improve employee productivity, benchmark agency performance with fellow agents, and improve agency margins. HawkSoft is an insurance technology developer of platforms for independent insurance agencies – including the HawkSoft agency management system and associated Partner API to integrated services across an agency's tech stack. The two companies have formed a new partnership as the first step in close collaboration in service of the independent insurance agency channel.

"We set out to work with HawkSoft because we share a passion for the independent agency channel," said Seth Zaremba, Founder and CEO of b atomic! – who started the company after developing the core ideas within his own independent agency. Seth added, "We also believe strongly in the future HawkSoft is creating with a central focus on APIs and interconnectivity throughout an agency's tech stack."

HawkSoft is in the final stages of a major technology upgrade to their insurance platform that will culminate in the release of the cloud-powered HawkSoft 6. As more and more of the platform becomes powered by the cloud, HawkSoft will expand functionality within its Partner API. HawkSoft and b atomic! plan to work closely on full two-way API integration between their systems in 2023.

"HawkSoft is excited to be working with the team at b atomic!, who carry experience as insurance professionals and a passion and strong commitment to push the independent agent channel forward. Integrating the wealth of data stored in HawkSoft with b atomic! reveals many opportunities for agencies," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About b atomic!

Born in an Agency and Founded by an Agent - b atomic! is a CRM platform for agents connecting with world-class AMS partners to help independent agents transactionalize and analyze their sales and service to improve employee, agency and carrier performance while helping agents create an unforgettable customer experience. batomic.com

