HawkSoft Partners With Cara to Bring Enhanced AI to Insurance Agencies

Together, HawkSoft and Cara are delivering next-generation AI workflows to streamline operations and servicing for agencies.

CANBY, Ore., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and Cara are announcing a new partnership to bring AI capabilities directly into the workflows of independent insurance agencies and brokerages. By integrating Cara's domain-specific insurance AI with HawkSoft's leading agency management system, agencies can streamline daily operations, reduce manual work, and automate critical back-office workflows.

HawkSoft Partners With Cara

This partnership marks a milestone collaboration that highlights how HawkSoft and Cara are delivering industry-leading capabilities to insurance professionals. It represents a meaningful step forward for the industry by combining HawkSoft's trusted agency management expertise with Cara's cutting-edge AI:

Automates coverage comparisons, proposal generation, and client communications

Reduces errors and saves staff time, letting agencies focus on relationships and growth

Delivers AI adoption seamlessly, no extra tools or integrations required

"HawkSoft has been a leading agency management system for decades, and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring Cara's cutting-edge AI capabilities to customers," says Vic Yeh, CEO & co-founder of Cara. "By combining HawkSoft's deep expertise in serving independent agencies with our domain-specific AI, we're making it easier than ever for agencies to streamline workflows, reduce repetitive tasks, and focus more energy on client relationships and growth."

"Cara's AI CSR helps agencies automate parts of the policy servicing process like delegating COI generation to an email-based AI assistant and comparing quotes and coverages," says Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft. "Founded by insurance agents, both HawkSoft and Cara share a deep commitment to helping agencies adopt AI tools that bring meaningful results."

HawkSoft has prepared resources for agencies interested in exploring HawkSoft + Cara. An FAQ is also available for both customers and partners to better understand how this collaboration fits into the broader HawkSoft+ ecosystem.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About Cara

Cara is a domain-specific AI system purpose-built for the insurance industry—a modular solution that empowers leading insurance agencies and brokerages to accelerate sales and automate services through a 24/7 digital workforce. Learn more at getcara.ai.

