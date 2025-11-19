Liberate and HawkSoft Partner to Empower Insurance Agencies with Agentic AI for Smarter Sales, Service, and Retention

Integration brings insurance-native Voice AI automation to thousands of independent agencies using HawkSoft's management system

CANBY, Ore., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft announced a strategic partnership and integration with Liberate, a leader in AI automation purpose-built for the insurance industry. The partnership allows agencies to use Liberate's Voice AI to automate service, quoting, and call routing. This helps agencies close more deals, serve clients faster, and retain clients at lower operational cost.

Voice AI Purpose-Built for Insurance

Unlike generic call bots, Liberate's AI is designed for the insurance industry. Liberate reduces phone call burdens, enhances quoting efficiency, and elevates client experience without the need for additional staff. By combining AI, real-time system integrations, and intelligent call routing, Liberate Voice AI delivers a unified automation platform purpose-built for independent agencies, MGAs, and carriers.

Integrated Workflows That Drive Efficiency

Through the integration with HawkSoft's agency management system, agencies can now automate a wide range of front-line interactions directly from their management system, including:

24/7/365 inbound call automation in English and Spanish.

Real-time identification of clients via HawkSoft data, routing them to their assigned CSR or producer.

Compatibility with any phone system—no complex technical integration required.

Full transcription and logging of conversations into HawkSoft for compliance and tracking.

Reduced hold times and missed calls through instant responses to routine inquiries and more.

"We are hyper-focused on helping independent agencies adopt AI, and partnering with HawkSoft moves us closer to accomplishing that mission," said Amrish Singh, cofounder and CEO of Liberate. "This integration gives agencies a powerful way to find, convert, and retain more clients for less cost."

Rushang Shah, CMO of HawkSoft adds, "Our partnership with Liberate accelerates how independent agencies deliver service at scale. By embedding Voice AI with HawkSoft's management system, agencies can triage quick questions instantly while freeing their teams to focus on high-touch conversations—uncovering risk needs, strengthening relationships, and elevating the client experience end-to-end."

About HawkSoft

Founded in 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that value effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Built by independent agents, HawkSoft powers thousands of agencies and continues to innovate with a customer-first philosophy. The company's promise: Your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about its unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Liberate

Liberate's Voice AI, Email AI, SMS AI, and Digital Intake solutions revolutionize how agencies communicate by automating phone, email, and digital interactions. Designed to sound natural and empathetic, Liberate collects quote information, manages service requests, and boosts client satisfaction with minimal integration overhead. Deployed in weeks, Liberate's customizable AI empowers agencies, MGAs, and carriers to overcome staffing challenges while elevating service performance.

For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com.

Media Contacts

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Liberate, Inc.

Amrish Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft