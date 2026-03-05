B. Braun Announces Significant Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions through Renewable Electricity Purchase Agreements

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, today announced the purchase of renewable electricity for its operations in the U.S., leading to a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and furthering B. Braun's dedication to protecting people and the planet by reducing environmental impact. This action will result in a greater than 30% reduction of B. Braun's scopes 1 & 2 CO2e emissions in North America and represents a significant investment in renewable energy deployment.

The purchase agreements are part of B. Braun's commitment to reducing CO2e emissions 50% by 2030* and will result in all of the company's U.S. based manufacturing facilities, affiliated distribution centers and locations in Pennsylvania being matched with 100% renewably sourced electricity from 2026 onwards. B. Braun is also taking additional steps to invest in alternative energy technologies, including the installation of a fuel cell microgrid at B. Braun's 710,000 sq. ft. IV fluid and generic pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Irvine, California.

"B. Braun's purchase of matching renewable energy certificates and investments in clean energy technologies demonstrate our commitment to environmental responsibility and global health, while highlighting sustainability as one of our core values," said Christian Hutter, Associate Director of Sustainability. "These actions represent not a cost, but an investment in our collective future."

*B. Braun Group has committed to reducing scopes 1 & 2 CO2e Emissions 50% by 2030.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

