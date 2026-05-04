B. Braun Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection in a Room-Temperature-Stable Prefilled Syringe

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a recognized leader in smart infusion therapy and pharmaceutical manufacturing, announced the launch of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, the first and only FDA-approved,* room-temperature-stable prefilled syringe—supplied as a 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose Luer lock syringe. The preservative-free formulation is provided in a sterile solution. With no refrigeration required and a 24-month shelf life, the product offers healthcare facilities greater flexibility in storage and inventory management.

B. Braun's Rocuronium Bromide Injection is stored at room temperature, removing the need for refrigeration or temperature‑controlled transport. This simplifies pharmacy handling, supports smoother distribution and helps preserve limited refrigerated space for other medications.

"Rocuronium Bromide Injection represents another important step in our mission to deliver practical, high-quality offerings that support safe and efficient care," said Jeremy Greene, Senior Director of Marketing, IV Fluids and Pharmaceutical Injectables. "As the first and only room-temperature-stable prefilled syringe of its kind,* this product was thoughtfully designed to help reduce preparation steps, simplify storage and support clinicians in fast-paced clinical environments—without compromising safety."

With the introduction of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, B. Braun continues to strengthen its portfolio of essential injectable medications, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing healthcare safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

For additional information, please see full Prescribing Information.

*Data on file.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.