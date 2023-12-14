B. Braun Launches the CARESITE Micro™ Luer Access Device and Extension Sets

The first and only neutral needleless connector not made with BPA and manufactured with drug-resistant material¹

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new CARESITE Micro™ Luer Access Device, designed to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and decrease infection risk, making IV access safer for patients and healthcare providers. 

The CARESITE Micro Device is the only needleless connector not made with Bisphenol A (BPA), a harmful chemical known to cause multi-organ toxicity.1 Made with a drug-resistant material, the CARESITE Micro Device can help reduce the risk of infections and drug exposure resulting from stress cracks associated with material and drug incompatibility.1

Hospital-acquired bloodstream infections (HA-BSIs), which are often associated with catheter insertions, remain a major cause of morbidity and mortality.2 The CARESITE Micro Device features a smooth, flat surface that allows proper disinfection, and a straight fluid path design that helps complete flushing of blood and medications with a small flush volume,1 helping to reduce the risk of HA-BSI.

"We are excited to introduce the CARESITE Micro Luer Access Device. Helping to reduce HA-BSIs and accidental drug exposure supports our commitment to the safety of the patients and providers we serve," said Angela Karpf, MD, Corporate Vice President, Medical Affairs.

For more information, visit our website.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website

¹ B. Braun Data on File
² Manzoor, Muhammad Faisal et al. "An insight into bisphenol A, food exposure and its adverse effects on health: A review." Frontiers in nutrition vol. 9 1047827. 3 Nov. 2022, doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.1047827

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

