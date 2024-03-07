B. Riley Securities Announces Sponsors of 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

B. Riley's Flagship Conference Will Gather 200 Public and Privately Held Companies Across Variety of Industry Sectors on May 22-23, 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities ("B. Riley"), a leading middle market brokerage and investment bank, and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced the initial list of sponsors for its Annual Institutional Investor Conference which will take place on May 22-23 in Beverly Hills, California.

In its 24th year, B. Riley's flagship conference gathers more than 200 public and privately held companies across a wide variety of industry sectors. The event is expected to draw approximately 1,000 attendees spanning corporate management teams and qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors throughout a comprehensive two-day schedule with multiple tracks including fireside discussions, analyst hosted roundtables and panels. The current list of participating companies can be found here.

"Our annual conference has served as a premier investor networking event for over two decades. We are grateful for the support and recognition of our sponsors and look forward to helping our company participants further develop meaningful, long-lasting connections," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities.

The initial list of sponsors for B. Riley's 2024 Annual Institutional Investor Conference includes:

Law Track Sponsors : Duane Morris LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

: Duane Morris LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Platinum-Level : Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. and The NBD Group, Inc.

: Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. and The NBD Group, Inc. Gold-Level : Mintz, Morrison Foerster, Reed Smith LLP and NetRoadShow, Inc.

: Mintz, Morrison Foerster, Reed Smith LLP and NetRoadShow, Inc. Registration Desk: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Silver-Level : AlphaSense, Fidelity Investments, HUB International Insurance Services Inc., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and Protiviti

: AlphaSense, Fidelity Investments, HUB International Insurance Services Inc., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and Protiviti Bronze-Level : Loeb & Loeb LLP, MZ Group, SS&C Intralinks and Weinberg & Company

: Loeb & Loeb LLP, MZ Group, SS&C Intralinks and Weinberg & Company Exhibitors: Finsight, Elev8 New Media, STOUT, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Insperity

As in previous years, conference attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the 13th annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night event which benefits B. Riley's long standing philanthropic partner, The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, and its commitment to funding research and raising awareness for childhood Type 1 & 2 diabetes. Tequila SKORPIOS 1618 is a sponsor for Big Fighters, Big Cause.

Participation in B. Riley's 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please contact your B. Riley representative or email [email protected]. For more information about the Private Company track, please email [email protected]. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, debt financings, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

press@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial