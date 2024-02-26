B. Riley Securities to Host Radiopharma Investor Conference in New York on March 1, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle market brokerage and investment bank, and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced that it will host a Radiopharma Investor Conference on March 1, 2024 in New York.

This one day conference will feature small and mid-cap public and private biotech, medtech, medical services, contract development and manufacturing, and industrial companies focused on bringing life-saving radiotherapeutics and imaging agents to the market. The conference will bring together industry experts focused on the clinical development of novel radiopharmaceuticals, ranging from isotope manufacturing, contract drug development and manufacturing, transportation and monitoring, and dosimetry at pharmacy to imaging and treatment.

Hosted by the B. Riley Securities healthcare equity research team, this one-day event will feature a comprehensive schedule, including research analyst-moderated panels, presentations, and one-on-one investor meetings with corporate management teams.

Participation in the conference is by invitation only. If you are interested in registering for the event, please email [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

