B2Gnow Launches Winter Webinar Series to Showcase Comprehensive Suite of Solutions

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow , a leader in business diversity, labor compliance, and grant management solutions, is excited to announce its Winter Webinar Series. This three-part series will provide compliance professionals with actionable insights and innovative tools to elevate their programs and processes in 2025.

"Our solutions support Supplier Diversity, Prevailing Wage and Labor Compliance, and Grant Management initiatives across federal, state, and local governments, as well as prime contractors and Fortune 500 companies, helping these organizations achieve greater transparency and efficiency in their programs. We are committed to empowering our customers with innovative tools that ensure transparency and efficiency in these critical areas," said Risa Bennett, Vice President of Customer Success. "As we enter the new year, our goal is to help organizations maximize success by streamlining processes and leveraging the full capabilities of our solutions."

Explore the B2Gnow Suite of Compliance Solutions in a Three-Part Webinar Series

B2Gnow is proud to present the following webinars, each focusing on a unique solution within its comprehensive portfolio:

Episode 1: Unlocking the Power of eComply – Seamless Integration with B2Gnow

Date : January 16, 2025

Time : 1 PM EST

This webinar will explore how eComply, a premier prevailing wage labor compliance solution now part of the B2Gnow family, streamlines labor compliance and supplier diversity management.

Register Here : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9047563869867773015





Episode 2: Mastering the Grant Management Lifecycle with B2Gnow's BlackCat Solution

Date : January 27, 2025

Time : 4 PM EST

Attendees will learn how BlackCat simplifies grant lifecycle management for State DOTs and agencies, delivering powerful tools to maximize efficiency and transparency.

Register Here : https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4717704671895469916





Episode 3: Maximizing Program Success with B2G FairSource

Date: February 20, 2025

Time: 3 PM EST

This session, developed for both agencies and general contractors, will uncover how B2G FairSource drives program success, fosters engaged vendor ecosystems and attracts more general contractors to bid on projects.

Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3692035145525246039

These webinars offer an excellent opportunity for compliance professionals to embrace innovation and gain actionable insights for 2025. Registration is open for individual sessions or the entire series.

About B2Gnow:

B2Gnow is a leader in providing business diversity, labor compliance, and grant management solutions. With a focus on compliance and equity, B2Gnow's innovative software streamlines vendor certification, project data collection, compliance, and reporting processes, ensuring transparency and fairness in contracting practices. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of over 500,000 certified, disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, general contractors, and Fortune 500 companies manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for 25 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com .

