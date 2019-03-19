Baby Cleaning Products Market Size Worth $4.99 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby cleaning products market size is expected to reach USD 4.99 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding baby hygiene, growing development of innovative cleaning products, and increasing disposable income of the populace in developed countries are some of the factors providing an up thrust to the market.

In terms of revenue, the bottle wash segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Rising initiatives pertaining to baby hygiene and increasing disposable income of people in developed countries are contributing to the growth of the segment

Asia Pacific is poised to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing birth rate, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing disposable income are anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market

Some of the key companies present in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Mayborn Group Limited, Nuby, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Pigeon Corporation.

Read 85 page research report with TOC on "Baby Cleaning Products Market Analysis Report By Product (Cleaning Wipes, Bottle Wash, Laundry Detergents), By Sales Channel (Retail, Non-Retail, E-Commerce), and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026"

Incorporation of organic ingredients in baby cleaning products is expected to fuel the demand for these products. Earlier, presence of harmful chemicals or ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, lanolin, and cornstarch in baby cleaning products resulted in several complications in babies such as rashes, irritation, and blisters. Thus, most parents avoid buying such products.

Market players are making efforts to incorporate organic ingredients in baby cleaning products. Major players such as Johnson & Johnson, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation have launched new product lines consisting of natural ingredients such as aloe vera, sesame oil, almond oil, and neem. For instance, Kimberly-Clark Corporation launched a new product line, Huggies Natural Care Plus Wipes, which consists of aloe vera and other natural ingredients. Such ingredients are skin friendly and provide extra moisture to baby skin, leading to a relatively low risk of rashes and other complications.

Furthermore, GreenShield offers organic laundry detergents, which are devoid of any harmful chemicals and are suitable for cleaning baby clothes effectively. Such initiatives are likely to increase the usage of baby cleaning products over the forecast period.

