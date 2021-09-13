Baby Jogger® Introduces Bold New Look with Launch of City Select® 2

To introduce the new designs, Baby Jogger® released a number of new products this summer, including the City Select® 2 stroller (MSRP starting at: $499.99), which is available now for purchase in Lunar Black, Peacoat Blue and Pure Mulberry, with additional colorway options being released in the coming months on www.babyjogger.com. The City Select® 2 is 20% smaller when folded than the market leader and is lighter than the original City Select®. On specific models, one can opt-in for chic product upgrades, including leatherette accents on the handle and included belly bar, as well as sustainably-sourced TENCEL™ performance fabrics featured on the canopy and seat pad, which enhances breathability and helps with thermal regulation.

"We're so excited to breathe new energy, expression, and confidence back into the brand through our refreshed product line," shared Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development. "Baby Jogger® is a brand that has active parents in mind – whether it's on city sidewalks or hiking trails – we know parents have big plans and big dreams and our newest products are designed to help you and baby adventure together."

Additional Baby Jogger® products that were updated earlier this year include:

City Mini® 2 (MSRP: $259.99 ): With a sleek, nimble, and lightweight design, this is the perfect everyday stroller for running errands or wandering downtown with your child.

): With a sleek, nimble, and lightweight design, this is the perfect everyday stroller for running errands or wandering downtown with your child. City Mini® GT2 (MSRP: $379.99 ): Featuring forever-air rubber tires that will never go flat and all-wheel suspension, this stroller provides uncompromising agility on any terrain.

): Featuring forever-air rubber tires that will never go flat and all-wheel suspension, this stroller provides uncompromising agility on any terrain. City Tour™ 2 (MSRP: $229.99 ): The ultimate stroller for travel, with an ultra-compact, one-step fold, a weight of only 14 lb., and an included carry bag.

Baby Jogger® will continue to roll out additional gear to the product lineup over the next few months. For more details on the Baby Jogger® refresh and full product line, visit www.babyjogger.com and follow @babyjogger on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. For proper product use, please refer to the safety and instructions included on the packaging and manuals.

About Baby Jogger®

Baby Jogger® products are crafted for active parents who want to share their adventures with their children. Since creating the very first jogging stroller in 1984, Baby Jogger has expanded beyond joggers and created baby gear to feed every passion and lifestyle – strollers for travel or off-road adventures, lightweight car seats and slim highchairs to simplify city living. Baby Jogger supports parents and kids living life to the fullest, cultivating curiosity, taking on new adventures and rounding the corner to their dreams. Baby Jogger is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.



CONTACT:

Joanna Manning

224.210.0409

[email protected]

SOURCE Newell Brands